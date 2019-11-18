With the Convention of the Rights of a child (CRC) clocking 30 on the 20th of November, 2019, since it was adopted and ratified by world leaders, the Nigerian Children have called on the government to fix the healthcare sector, to prevent needless deaths.

Article 6 of the CRC recognizes that every child has the inherent right to life and all states/parties shall ensure to the maximum extent possible the survival and development of the child.

In the same vein, Part II, Sections 3 to 18 of the Child Rights Act (2003) states that every government in Nigeria shall strive to reduce infant mortality rate, provide medical and health care, adequate nutrition and safe drinking water, hygienic and sanitized environments, combat diseases and malnutrition, support and mobilize through local and community resources and the development of primary health care for children.

Reacting to the law, some of the children who spoke with LEADERSHIP at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) supported youth dialogue, tagged #Naija Youth Talk – Lagos edition, said there is need for government to revamp the health, education sector and improve on skill acquisition programmes.

Miss Nmesoma Okonkwo said she is very fortunate in that she has access to quality healthcare care services and the best education anyone can get.

“Just because I am very fortunate, should not stop me from talking about the children who live in slum or rural areas. I will keep talking about them until government sees the reason to provide them with what they are entitled to.

“Most of them don’t have access to quality healthcare services and no school in their communities. When they are sick, they travel miles before getting to the nearest healthcare facility. Sometimes, they exhaust all their money for transportation,” she added.

Okonkwo however pleaded with government to build healthcare centers in these hard to reach communities because for Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3, all citizens irrespective of their financial status or location should have access to quality healthcare services.

Whenever i hear public schools, the things that come to my mind are broken window, children sitting on the floor, no quality education and the environment is just not conducive for learning, says Samuel Onche.

“Funny enough, in England, people pay more money to attend public schools than private schools because public schools are better equipped than private schools. However, the reverse is the case in Nigeria,” he added.

Onche however urged the government to buckle up, tighten their belts and revitalize the education sector, the way it should be.

With emergence of digital technology, enhanced mobility and unprecedented technological progress young people of today live in a world of unlimited potentials, says the Officer in Charge, UNICEF Lagos field office, Muhammad Okorie.

On the other hand, Okorie said global trends such as environmental and climate change, increased protracted conflict, increased mass migration and rapid urbanization have dramatically changed childhood from what for instance our parent’s generation know it to be.

He said, “Despite the gains in the situation of children and young people globally, including Nigeria in recent years, much remains to be done. Too many Nigerian children and young people are being left behind, marginalized or abused. This happening as the world is marking the 30th anniversary of the [email protected], which Nigeria has ratified and pledged to uphold.

“For the world and Nigeria especially to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, things must change. Nigerian children and young people need to have access to opportunities they need to develop and thrive in a safe environment.”

He said UNICEF as the “go to’ organization for children’s right is building on this momentum around the 30th anniversary of the CRC to keep the voices of children and young people at the center of the conversation and to support further actions- the key reason for this Youth Talk event.

UNICEF believes that children and young people are experts in their own lives and experiences and time has come for them to tell the world what matters to them; to lead the way to the world they deserve by raises their voices and demanding their rights, he added.

For this event, Okorie said 60 children and youths from across schools in Lagos state will share their thoughts on their rights to education, health, skills development & employability live streamed. “They will tell the world the crucial issues facing them and their peers and what they need from the society, local & national policymakers and the private sector to fulfil their rights on these areas.

“UNICEF will take the results of the Youth Talk to global and national leaders and help provide a platform for young people to present their recommendations to Nigerian leaders,” he added.

In her reaction, the Commissioner for education, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo while speaking to LEADERSHIP, said the Lagos state government is passionate about improving the education sector.

Adefisayo said the state government will soon carry out a massive restructuring of all public schools within the state. She said, “The state government wants to have a look at the infrastructure of the public schools in Lagos state. Governor, Dr Jide Sanwo-Olu is working to repair a lot of our public schools.

“We know lots of them are falling into a state of disregard, so he is working significantly on that. We are also going to invest in teachers, we are recruiting teachers just because many schools don’t have enough teachers, so we are going to train those teachers and keep on training the previous teachers as well. We are also going to look at the curriculum, what are they learning?

“We are going to focus on our technical, knowledge then values and character based education. To achieve all these projects, we intend to partner with critical stakeholders in the private sector

“We need this young people, we don’t know if we have the next president in this room or future doctors. We have to give them good education that will ensure that their future is assured. The greatness of Nigeria lies in all these children,” she added.

She however advised the youths to stay focused, as everybody is a leader. “I don’t believe in leaders of tomorrow, I want the Nigerian youths to see themselves as leaders of today. So we must start the leadership qualities right now. Stay focused and stay strong,” she added.

