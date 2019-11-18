Dangote Cooperative Total Assets Hit N4.65bn

Dangote Group Staff Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Limited (DANCOOPS) has announced a total assets of N4.654 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. The co-operative total assets went up by 22.93 per cent from N3.786 billion in the comparative period of 2018 to N4.654 billion for 2018.

During the period under review, the Society proposed a dividend payout of N97.671 million to members whose names appeared in its membership register as at the close of business on December 31, 2018. Surplus increased to N195.34 million in 2018 relative to N143.1 million in 2017, up by 36.5 per cent, while the loan to members grew from N1.896 billion in 2017 to N2.185 billion in current year under review.

Speaking at the yearly general meeting of the society, yesterday in Lagos, the president of the Co-operative, Moses Olabode, explained that despite all odds during the period under review DANCOOPS made significant progress in all key performance indicators.

He said being a strategic activity of the society, its various loan schemes has continued to attract strong patronage by members, saying that this has provided effective support for members towards meeting their needs in the area of children school fees, building projects, apartment rents, among others that borders on the improvement of the quality of their lives.

He noted that “Our primary objective remains the pooling of funds through monthly savings by members to encourage a savings culture among our members.”

He stated that this has continued to help the members save for short term and future needs, saying that total savings has grown over the years to over N3 billion. According to him, on yearly basis, the society has been witnessing an incremental growth in membership with 8,000 members at the end of the year under review. Also, in a letter signed by the director of Cooperatives, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Zulikha Ibraheem, commended the management committee for effective utilization of funds, advising them to take other necessary measures that will help consolidate and improve performance in future.

