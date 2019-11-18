BUSINESS
Dangote Cooperative Total Assets Hit N4.65bn
Dangote Group Staff Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Limited (DANCOOPS) has announced a total assets of N4.654 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. The co-operative total assets went up by 22.93 per cent from N3.786 billion in the comparative period of 2018 to N4.654 billion for 2018.
During the period under review, the Society proposed a dividend payout of N97.671 million to members whose names appeared in its membership register as at the close of business on December 31, 2018. Surplus increased to N195.34 million in 2018 relative to N143.1 million in 2017, up by 36.5 per cent, while the loan to members grew from N1.896 billion in 2017 to N2.185 billion in current year under review.
Speaking at the yearly general meeting of the society, yesterday in Lagos, the president of the Co-operative, Moses Olabode, explained that despite all odds during the period under review DANCOOPS made significant progress in all key performance indicators.
He said being a strategic activity of the society, its various loan schemes has continued to attract strong patronage by members, saying that this has provided effective support for members towards meeting their needs in the area of children school fees, building projects, apartment rents, among others that borders on the improvement of the quality of their lives.
He noted that “Our primary objective remains the pooling of funds through monthly savings by members to encourage a savings culture among our members.”
He stated that this has continued to help the members save for short term and future needs, saying that total savings has grown over the years to over N3 billion. According to him, on yearly basis, the society has been witnessing an incremental growth in membership with 8,000 members at the end of the year under review. Also, in a letter signed by the director of Cooperatives, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Zulikha Ibraheem, commended the management committee for effective utilization of funds, advising them to take other necessary measures that will help consolidate and improve performance in future.
MOST READ
Police Smash Armed Robbery Gang In Enugu
Anambra Govt Declares Public Holiday To Mark Zik’s 115th Posthumous Birthday
YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Kogi Elections Conduct Of Elections
Commission Uncovers N76m Fraud In Afuze College
A/Ibom Seeks New Agric Investment Initiatives
IITA-ACAI To Train 30,000 Farmers In 5 States
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP