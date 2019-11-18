Desertification: Yobe Offers Cash Rewards For Tree Planting

The Yobe state government has given N100, 000 as incentive to everyone who has registered and collected seedlings from its officials and nurtured them for a full year.

The incentive, designed to encourage people to participate in addressing the peculiar environmental challenges in the state, was a fulfillment of a pledge made to appreciate all those who complemented the effort of the state government in combating desertification.

Flagging-off the distribution of the incentives in Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, said the state government decided to initiate the programme in order to protect the environment and make it more amenale to human habitation and also to ensure environmental re-generation.

Governor Buni said “as you may aware, Yobe state is in the semi-arid and arid zones with very scanty vegetation cover which gives very little protection to the environment. The situation is further aggravated by increased pressure from land clearance for farming, indiscriminate tree felling for fuel, wood collection, charcoal production and illegal mining activities.”

The governor disclosed that the challenge of desert encroachment, land degradation and siltation of riverbanks, amongst others, have resulted in low level of agricultural and general socio-economic activities.

He assured the readiness of the state government to continue to formulate policies that will encourage tree planting, saying tree planting is a panacea to the current environmental challenges bedeviling the state.

Gov. Buni charged local government councils, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to continue to make tree planting a priority. “I equally direct the local government councils to also institute similar initiatives and set up committees at the grassroots, including shouldering their responsibilities, for effective monitoring against indiscriminate felling of trees and ensure enforcement of environmental laws towards achieving compliance with universal best practices”, he said.

