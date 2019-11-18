Edo APC Chair, Ojezua, Congratulates Lyon, Bello

The Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua Esq., has congratulated governors-elect Yahaya Bello and David Lyon of Kogi and Bayelsa states, respectively, on their victory at the gubernatorial elections, which held last weekend.

Ojezua, in a statement, said the APC family is excited with the outcome of the elections, noting that it was delightful that the party’s influence is growing in South-South, Nigeria.

According to him, “I congratulate the Kogi governor-elect, Yahaya Bello, on his victory at the polls, as well as Mr. David Lyon of Bayelsa State, who will be ushering the people of Bayelsa into the fold of the APC.

“As a dedicated party man, there is no better time to be happy than now, knowing that our great party is making tremendous progress across the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, as we have now added another state to our fold.

“The far-reaching policies of the APC-led government will be felt in Bayelsa in the south-south region, even as we hope to consolidate on our victories and ensure that more Nigerians benefit from our various programmes, policies and reforms.

“I want to assure the government and the party leadership in Bayelsa State that we, in Edo State, are ready to work with them to provide the needed support to continue to deliver good governance to the people in line with the Next Level agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

