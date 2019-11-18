Edo: Kidnap Victims Narrate Experiences

Some victims who were kidnapped in a village in Edo state have called on the Nigerian security agencies to provide adequate security for the residents and road users, while narrating their horrible experiences in the hands of the kidnappers.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, one of the victims who identified himself as Mr Jacob said that he was kidnapped on the 19th of October, 2019, adding that there is a need for adequate deployment of security officers to the Obada village, along Benin/Ekpoma road, and its environs, which have become a hotspot for kidnapper’s overtime.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his captors for four days, Mr. Jacob noted that the kidnappers, with AK-47 rifles attacked them on their way to a wedding, shot sporadically and killed seven people instantly before kidnapping the rest of them.

Mr. Jacob, who is already aged, said that he was kidnapped alongside his son-in-law, identified as Mr. Godwin Felix, on their way to a wedding in Imo state and were taking into the bush where they were feed with half-cooked beans and water from potholes.

According to him, “On the early hours of Saturday, October 19th 2019, I was driving a Highlander car with my son-in-law Felix and another occupant, when were attacked on that road”.

“ When we’re driving along the road and immediately we passed him, we heard some gunshots and in an attempt to understand what was going on, some group of boys whose faces were covered, jumped out of the bush and started shooting in the air and ordered us to stop”.

“We had no option but to stop and in the process, some of the incoming vehicles, which attempted to turn around, crushed into each other and five passengers died instantly before the kidnappers killed another two victims, who attempted to resist kidnapping, before they took us into the bush”.

“We were subjected to all kinds of inhuman treatment and taken round the bush at intervals by these kidnappers who by their speech and physique, were suspected to be Fulanis”.

“After a while, we were made to call our relatives to pay ransom of about N50 million”.

“We were given definite instructions to never allow our family report to the police, pay less amount than the one agreed and also ensure that no fake notes were paid as part of the ransom money if not, they will kill us”.

“ Finally, after four horrible days, they were able to release my son-in-law and I, after collecting a couple of millions from our family.”

Narrating his observations while in the kidnapper’s den, Mr. Jacob said that the kidnappers were highly sophisticate and would not stay in a particular place for more than three hours, even as they used the victim’s phone to call the family members to avoid tracing them.

He also said that the kidnappers collected their ransom in cash and moved around with their money without having any business to do with banks.

While speaking, Mr Felix, who collaborated his father-in-law’s story, called on the Nigerian police, the Edo state government and the federal government to deploy tactical intelligent officers to the area, given the frequent cases of abduction.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

