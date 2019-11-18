FUDMA Condemns Continuous Detention Of Abducted Lecturer

The management of Federal University, Dustin-Ma has condemned the abduction and continuous detention of a lecturer in the department of languages and linguistics, Abubakar Idris.

Abubakar was abducted by suspected bandits at his residence in Kaduna on August 2, 2019.

A statement by the acting director, Public Relations and Protocol, FUDMA, Habibu Garba Matazu and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, appealed to his abductors to kindly release him so that he can report back to work place and also reunite with his loved ones.

The statement also requested his fellow ASUU members in all Nigerian Universities and the general public to offer prayers for unconditional release of the abducted English lecturer.

It recalled that immediately after the abduction of the lecturer, the management of FUDMA held an emergency meeting and reported the abduction of Abubakar Idris to all the relevant security agencies.

The statement reads in part: “The management also as part of its resolutions on the unfortunate incidence reported the matter to the Katsina state government via a letter to the state governor Aminu Bello Masari requesting the government to explore ways of rescuing the missing lecturer from his abductors, who up till now did not call for a ransom or any state any other reason for his abduction.

“The university assured the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and FUDMA branch, that it would not relent at working more closely with the security Agencies until the adducted staff of the University is rescued.”

It added that university community share the pain of the family, and has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three-man-committee to convey message and commiseration to the family.

