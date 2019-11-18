NEWS
FUDMA Condemns Continuous Detention Of Abducted Lecturer
The management of Federal University, Dustin-Ma has condemned the abduction and continuous detention of a lecturer in the department of languages and linguistics, Abubakar Idris.
Abubakar was abducted by suspected bandits at his residence in Kaduna on August 2, 2019.
A statement by the acting director, Public Relations and Protocol, FUDMA, Habibu Garba Matazu and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, appealed to his abductors to kindly release him so that he can report back to work place and also reunite with his loved ones.
The statement also requested his fellow ASUU members in all Nigerian Universities and the general public to offer prayers for unconditional release of the abducted English lecturer.
It recalled that immediately after the abduction of the lecturer, the management of FUDMA held an emergency meeting and reported the abduction of Abubakar Idris to all the relevant security agencies.
The statement reads in part: “The management also as part of its resolutions on the unfortunate incidence reported the matter to the Katsina state government via a letter to the state governor Aminu Bello Masari requesting the government to explore ways of rescuing the missing lecturer from his abductors, who up till now did not call for a ransom or any state any other reason for his abduction.
“The university assured the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and FUDMA branch, that it would not relent at working more closely with the security Agencies until the adducted staff of the University is rescued.”
It added that university community share the pain of the family, and has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three-man-committee to convey message and commiseration to the family.
MOST READ
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
Gov Buni Pays for Medical Students’ MDCN Registration, Recruits 44 Others
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others
Desertification: Yobe Offers Cash Rewards For Tree Planting
Abducted Kaduna Lecturers Escape
FUDMA Condemns Continuous Detention Of Abducted Lecturer
Nigerian Tribune, Home Of Independent, Fearless, Investigative Journalism –Tinubu
MOST POPULAR
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Nollywood: Film Corporation takes ‘Mobile Training Platform’ to Budding Talents in Rural Communities
-
COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Army Rescue Octogenarian, Others From Boko Haram in Borno