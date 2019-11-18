Gombe Legislature, Executive Mend Fences

Following the rumoured rift between the legislature and executive which culminated into the impeachment of deputy speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, Shuaibu Haruna, the two arms of government at the weekend mended fences.

The lawmakers, were led by the speaker, Ibrahim Abubakar Kurba to a closed doors marathon meeting with top government officials Saturday night.

The meeting which commenced Saturday night, lasted till early hours of Sunday and was held at the Presidential Lodge, Gombe.

A source at the meeting who confided in LEADERSHIP while pleading anonymity, said contentious issues were trashed out and both arms of government agreed to work in unison for the benefit of Gombe people, adding that the governor will be duly briefed on the outcome of the meeting.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting before resuming into another round of closed door meeting, Majority Leader of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Markus told journalists that the House as an independent organ, decided to make “adjustment” in its leadership structure.

He equally said there is no lingering rift between the legislature and the executive, as being speculated in some quarters over failure of the executive to accede to the alleged demands of the legislature.

“Every system has its own internal mechanisms of adjusting. We felt it was better to make adjustment so that the House can be able to run smoothly.The House needs a good understanding and cohesion between ourselves.

“It has nothing to do with government, it has nothing to do with the Assembly.”

We have total loyalty for His Excellency, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, and we are working with him harmoniously. Bills that came to the House from the governor, we have acted promptly and we acted positively. It was just an internal adjustment and we have every right under the law to make adjustment within the House to serve the people of Gombe State very well,” Markus said.

According to him, there is provision in the constitution that allow members to make “adjustment in the House once members of the House are not comfortable with any officer acting in a capacity or we lack confidence. We have the right to change this officer by a vote of two third majority of the House and we acted according to law.”

Recall that former deputy speaker, Shuaibu Haruna, was impeached last Tuesday by 21 out of 24 members the House without stating the reason for their action.

He was immediately replaced by Sidi Buba, fuelling speculations of a broken down relationship between the legislature and the executive over unresolved controversial issues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

