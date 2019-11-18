Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others

To rid Yobe state of the problem of drug abuse and the use of unwholesome products, especially among the youths, Governor Mai Mala Buni has presented brand new Toyota Hilux vehicles to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and control (NAFDAC).

The vehicles, which were donated following a formal request by the agencies, are meant to them effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, who gave out the vehicles on behalf of the state government, said the Buni administration is poised to not only secure the life and property of the citizens but also ensure their well-being for a better society.

Governor Buni said the state government believes that the health and wellbeing of citizens are paramount in the quest for economic prosperity. This, he said, underscored the need to support the para-military agencies with some of the tools they need to be effective. “As a responsible government, we will not relent in providing support to the security agencies in order to ensure the peace and security of our people at all time”, he said.

The governor has also presented nine patrol vehicles to the vigilante group employed to complement the effort of the security agencies in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

In their response, the representatives of the heads of NDLEA, NAFDAC and the Vigilante Group commended the Yobe State Government for the support and assured that the vehicles would be used judiciously for the purposes intended.

The Yobe State Government has also donated additional security patrol vehicles to the 27 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army and to the police under the newly launched ‘Haba Maza’ Special Squad.

