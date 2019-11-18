Gov Fintiri Approves N46m For Medical Equipment

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved N46 million, for the release of six containers load of medical equipment belonging to the state.

The equipment was said to have been procured since 1998 and abandoned at the Lagos Port by the past administrations.

Secretary to the state government, Engr Bashir Ahmed, said the equipment were meant for the German Medical Centre, located within the premises of specialist hospital in the state.

Ahmad explained that N26 million was paid as clearance agent fees, while the remaining N20 million as payment upon delivery of the equipment mostly of maternity type for safe delivery.

According to him, the contractor that handled the procurement, would be invited for vivid inventory check of the items, supposed to be in the containers for accountability before installation.

He revealed that, the Nigeria Custom Service on two occasions, has put off the containers for auctioning, due to it over stay at the Port, which took the intervention of some patriotic citizens from the state to block the move.

He said government is yet be briefed on why the containers were not delivered over the years.

The SSG lauded Governor Fintiri for securing the release of the equipment, saying it would fast track health service delivery for the people of the state.

