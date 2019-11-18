CRIME
Gunmen Kill Herbalist In Ondo
Tragedy struck at the weekend in the ancient town of Ifira, Akoko South-East local government area of Ondo State when a 36-year-old herbalist, Omotayo Omo Akin, was killed by suspected gunmen.
The deceased was said to have been gunned down by yet to be known assassins in the late hours of Saturday.
A source who lives beside the slain herbalist told newsmen that assailants called the late Omo Akin called on phone to come out from his house and as soon as he stepped out, he was shot dead immediately.
The late Omo Akin, a polygamist with two wives who resided at Isowo quarters of Ifira Akoko was described as very humble and hospitable person with low keyed lifestyle.
The police from Isua Akoko led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police Olowoyo Akinbode visited the scene of the incident and ordered that the corpse should be deposited in the mortuary of General Hospital, Ipe Akoko.
Speaking on the incident, Akinbode said that the case would be transferred to the state CID Akure for more investigation.
The Asiwaju of Ifira Akoko, Chief Boboye Ojomo described the incident as shocking and declared another period of mourning for the entire Ifira community.
He appealed to security agents to do thorough findings that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.
MOST READ
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
Gov Buni Pays for Medical Students’ MDCN Registration, Recruits 44 Others
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others
Desertification: Yobe Offers Cash Rewards For Tree Planting
Abducted Kaduna Lecturers Escape
FUDMA Condemns Continuous Detention Of Abducted Lecturer
Nigerian Tribune, Home Of Independent, Fearless, Investigative Journalism –Tinubu
MOST POPULAR
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Nollywood: Film Corporation takes ‘Mobile Training Platform’ to Budding Talents in Rural Communities
-
COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Army Rescue Octogenarian, Others From Boko Haram in Borno