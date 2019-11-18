Gunmen Kill Herbalist In Ondo

Tragedy struck at the weekend in the ancient town of Ifira, Akoko South-East local government area of Ondo State when a 36-year-old herbalist, Omotayo Omo Akin, was killed by suspected gunmen.

The deceased was said to have been gunned down by yet to be known assassins in the late hours of Saturday.

A source who lives beside the slain herbalist told newsmen that assailants called the late Omo Akin called on phone to come out from his house and as soon as he stepped out, he was shot dead immediately.

The late Omo Akin, a polygamist with two wives who resided at Isowo quarters of Ifira Akoko was described as very humble and hospitable person with low keyed lifestyle.

The police from Isua Akoko led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police Olowoyo Akinbode visited the scene of the incident and ordered that the corpse should be deposited in the mortuary of General Hospital, Ipe Akoko.

Speaking on the incident, Akinbode said that the case would be transferred to the state CID Akure for more investigation.

The Asiwaju of Ifira Akoko, Chief Boboye Ojomo described the incident as shocking and declared another period of mourning for the entire Ifira community.

He appealed to security agents to do thorough findings that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

