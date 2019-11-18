BUSINESS
Jack Ma Foundation Awards $1m To 10 African Entrepreneurs
The Jack Ma Foundation at the weekend hosted its first annual Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) grand finale awarding $1 million in prize money to 10 entrepreneurs from across Africa.
The ANPI is a flagship initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation, created by Jack Ma after his first trip to Africa in 2017. The aim of the prize is to support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.
In its inaugural year, nearly 10,000 entrepreneurs from 50 countries across the continent applied. The Jack Ma Foundation has committed to running the competition for 10 years. The finale event, called “Africa’s Business Heroes,” was held in Accra, Ghana, where the top 10 finalists pitched their businesses directly to four prestigious judges including Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation; Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Econet Group; Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group; and Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba.
Each finalist is receiving a share of $1 million. The top three finalists were: Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder and CEO, LifeBank (Nigeria) – first Place, winning $250,000; Dr. Omar Sakr, founder and CEO, Nawah-Scientific (Egypt) – second place, winning $150,000; and Christelle Kwizera, founder, Water Access Rwanda (Rwanda) – third Place, winning $100,000.
Giwa-Tubosun, of LifeBank said, “It was an incredible honor to be named Africa’s Business Hero. I was truly inspired by my fellow winners at today’s Netpreneur Summit.
The Africa Netpreneur Prize will give me the resources to grow LifeBank and expand our presence in Nigeria and throughout the rest of Africa. I look forward to continuing my journey to solve problems and make a significant impact on the future of Africa,” she said.
The remaining finalists, who each received $65,000, are: Waleed Abd El Rahman, CEO, Mumm (Egypt); Ayodeji Arikawe, co-founder, Thrive Agric (Nigeria); Mahmud Johnson, founder and CEO, J-Palm (Liberia); Kevine Kagirimpundu, co-founder and CEO, UZURI K&Y (Rwanda); Dr. Tosan J. Mogbeyiteren, founder, Black Swan (Nigeria); Chibuzo Opara, co-founder, DrugStoc (Nigeria); Moulaye Taboure, co-founder and CEO, Afrikrea (Cote D’Ivoire).
Jack Ma said, “The finalists who competed in ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ should be an inspiration for Africa and for the world. Each of these entrepreneurs looked at big challenges facing their communities, and saw them as opportunities.
Ibukun Awosika said the finalists each addressed specific African problems with a specific African solution in a fresh way, leveraging technology that wasn’t available previously. “If this is an indication of the future of entrepreneurship on the continent, then Africa’s future looks bright,” she added.
