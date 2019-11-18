NEWS
JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been re-elected as the governor of the state.
Governor Bello was returned elected on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having scored the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.
The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
The APC candidate polled a total of 406,222 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,704 votes.
On her part, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, garnered a total of 9,482 votes.
Professor Umar declared the winner following the collation of results from all 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, an exercise which lasted more than 24 hours.
After several hours of collating the results from 19 LGAs, Professor Umar had announced on Sunday night that the exercise would continue on Monday morning.
Of the results collated before the exercise was suspended, it was a close battle between Bello who won 10 LGAs and Wada who claimed nine LGAs while Natasha had yet to win any local government.
At the resumption of the exercise, the results of the remaining two local governments – Ibaji and Lokoja – were collated, paving the way for the declaration of the winner of the election.
Announcing the final results of the election, the returning officer noted that a total of 1,646,350 people registered for the election while 636,202 were accredited to vote.
He explained that the margin between the winner of the election and the runner-up was 216,518 votes.
Source: ChannelsTV
MOST READ
JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
Trump Lashes Out At Second Witness, As Lawyer Says ‘No Crime’
[email protected]: Nigerian Children Task Govt On Quality Healthcare Services
Police Smash Armed Robbery Gang In Enugu
Anambra Govt Declares Public Holiday To Mark Zik’s 115th Posthumous Birthday
YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Kogi Elections Conduct Of Elections
Commission Uncovers N76m Fraud In Afuze College
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
OPINION6 hours ago
Tribute: Brig Gen Aminu-Kano Maude
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
GenCos Threaten To Shut Down Power Supply
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?