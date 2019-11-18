CRIME
Katsina: 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Fresh Bandits’ Attack
Two persons have been killed by their suspected abductors while three others, including a policeman narrowly cheated death yesterday in a fresh attack by bandits at Kofar Kudu community in Kaita local government area, Katsina State.
The spokesman of the Katsina state Police Command, Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident, said that the bandits in their numbers attacked the residence of one Alhaji Sa’adu Dan Bagalo (50) and abducted him with one of his relative, Bawale Inusa (58).
Gambo stated that the bandits, who were armed with AK rifles shot sporadically during the attack and killed the victims as they could no longer sustain the tempo.
He noted that they escaped through a bush path when the police patrol team attached to the Kaita division gave them a hot chase around 3am yesterday.
“One police officer and two others sustained various degrees of injuries during the fierce encounter. Detectives led by Deputy Commissioner in charge of CID, Katsina State, are combing the scene and surrounding bushes with a view of unraveling the full identity of the perpetrators,” said Gambo.
