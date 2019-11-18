Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting

The violence and thuggery that reportedly marred Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States accentuate the need for the nation to embrace electronic voting, MUYIWA OYINLOLA writes

The days, weeks and months preceding the governorship election held on Saturday in Bayelsa and Kogi States witnessed intense preparation by the stakeholders. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians and their political parties as well as security agencies were engaged in series of strategic meetings to ensure the elections were hitch free in both states. Consequently, a few days to the election, all the parties indicated readiness for the polls.

To ensure that nothing would go wrong, the electoral umpire, unlike in the past where such meetings were held once, held the meetings twice in both states. There were over 2 million registered voters in the two states for the Saturday elections, with 1.48 million in Kogi and 867.088 in Bayelsa. Moreover 35,200 policemen were deployed to Kogi State, while Bayelsa witnessed the presence of 31,041 policemen. This is aside other security operatives, including operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence.

But in spite of the assurance from the stakeholders and the deployment of such huge number of security operatives, the elections witnessed high level of violence, thuggery and killings in some places. There were also reports of votes buying, ballot box-snatching and the commission of many other electoral offences across both states.

INEC declared about 30 of its staff missing during the conduct of the Kogi state governorship and Kogi West Senatorial zone Supplementary elections.

The development led Independent National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, to declare that election results from polling units where cases of ballot box-snatching were recorded may be cancelled.

He said, “If there were areas where ballot box-snatching was reported, the presiding officer is expected to write a report on such incident to the Electoral Officer stating the issues concerned and how they fill into the guidelines.

“The report from the presiding officers from such units will help the commission to determine whether the results from such units will be cancelled outrightly or whether a rerun will be ordered or whether the unit will be awarded a zero score.

“Until such a report is received from the officers on the field, the commission will not make a decision on it.”

“We have some Resident and National Commissioners and other senior staff of the commission on the field. They are doing their job in accordance with the law.

“We are not aware of such an incident (that Bello and INEC were forcing INEC staff to sign prefilled results) and if such an incident is taking place, there will be a report because we have some Resident Electoral Commissioners supervising a cluster of Local Government Areas.”

An election observer and Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, who escaped death by whiskers narrated her sad experience: “I experienced a great miracle yesterday! God is good and when you experience a great God like my God, you will understand why I just can stop worshipping Him. I escaped with my life and the lives of my team members. We were observing elections in Kogi!

“I am shaken to my spine! I Luckily got to Lokoja after three hours through an alternative route. Driving from Lokoja through Adavi to Okehi, Okene and Ajaokuta there was not a single check point either by the military, police, NSCDC or even FRSC! We got to Ganaja and were stuck!

“We were confronted by angry community youths who had made a barricade up to 1km on the Ajokuta -Lokoja road. There was a burn fire that was started after a bus carrying about 5 police officers who had guns on them turned back because they couldn’t withstand the violence!

“The youths immediately turned on us! They alleged that we called the police and that we were INEC staff. They were bent on taking us hostage; I was pushed, slapped, same as my colleagues. Those already in the cars were being dragged out but God came through for us!

“One of the youths came forward pleading with them to spare us gave us a 5 seconds chance for escape! How it happened I still cannot explain. At this time, youths with all kinds of weapons were coming from different directions towards us! God indeed came through for us.”

CTA in its preliminary report of the election in Kogi State, noted that the 50 observers deployed across the state reported that there was a good turnout of citizens in the early hours of the day.

According to the statement signed by Nwadishi, “At the commencement of voting, the atmosphere was generally peaceful in most parts of the state. This atmosphere of relative peace was however taken over by widespread violence, ballot box snatching, observer intimidation and harassment as voting drew to a close in most parts of the state”.

The statement added that despite these challenges, observers noted the determination and enthusiasm of voters to participate and exercise their franchise.

It also noted that Security officials were present in almost of the polling units, adding however that in some polling units, the number of policemen deployed were less than the four promised by the Inspector General of Police while some others had more than four.

“The election was marred by widespread violence. For instance, four persons were killed during an attack on a polling unit located at Adankolo LGA Primary School in Lokoja. At 12.45pm it was reported that thugs attacked with gunshots which led to the disruption of the voting process after which, ballot boxes were snatched, Seven persons injured at workers village, Lokoja. Our observers were attacked at Ganaja Community and were lucky to have escaped”.

It however warned that “As we continue to observe the process of collation of results from this election, we note that INEC has shown the capacity for the incremental improvement in the management of elections in Nigeria. The Kogi election was marred by widespread violence, vote buying and selling, observer intimidation and harassment”.

Another Observer group, Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), in its preliminary findings on the conduct and key processes of the November 16, 2019, Bayelsa Governorship election described the election as a coordinated disruption of the voting process and the subsequent destruction of electoral materials by armed thugs.

Its Director, Idayat Hassan, noted that given the widespread scale of these systematic attacks of the electoral space, the credibility of the outcome had been called to question.

She said: “The very daring way and the manner in which the political thugs disrupted the voting and destroyed materials in such a planned and coordinated sequence, takes everything away from the credibility of the process and its outcomes. In large numbers of polling units, the voting environment was so hostile and unsafe, thereby scaring away eligible voters, who would only come out to vote at the risk of losing their lives.

“The level of malpractices in this election was pervasive as reported by our CDD EAC observers on the ground. In Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government area, for instance, there were reports of a group of people thumb printing a significant number of ballot papers.”

Concerning INEC and the perennial logistics problems, CDD lamented in many polling units observed voting did not commence as at when due because of the very late arrival of election materials. In other cases, the delay in the arrival of election materials had to do with clashes between rival party supporters at the Registration Areas Centres over how electoral materials should move. Those clashes, in some cases, led to the destruction of the electoral materials.”

On the issue of vote-buying and trading, the CDD Director, widespread cases were recorded in Tombia Community; in Yenagoa LGA, the two dominant parties, APC and PDP matched each other with the PDP buying votes for N7000, while the APC paid N8000. In Sagbama, between two and three thousand Naira was offered to voters. PU 24, Ward 2. CDD EAC observers reported seeing voter buyers and sellers using code words and sign language to indicate where to meet for payment after the vote is cast.

“In the light of these findings, there is no mistaking the fact that we are degenerating to a gunpoint democracy, where the democratic choices of the voters do not matter, and where the desperation of the political actors would use every vile tactic available to undermine the democratic ethos. We, therefore, have a lot of work to do as citizens,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Police have said the violence that erupted in Kogi State during the governorship elections was worse than that of Bayelsa State.

“Elections were disrupted in Ward 2, Lokoja, after gunshots were fired into the air by suspected thugs.They also made away with ballot boxes, even as electorates scampered for safety.”

Speaking about the situation on National Television, special election programme, the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, noted that although some of the incidences had been identified in the threat analysis and preventive measures were taken, a lot of things are still beyond the control of the security agencies.

“The situation in Kogi has actually been very challenging, more challenging than the situation in Bayelsa,” he said.

Speaking further, he blamed some of the electoral malpractices and violence on politicians who play very desperate games.

According to Mba, despite being armed, the security agencies have to exercise maximum restraint in order not to harm innocent citizens.

“When you are policing an environment where politicians play very desperate games, where politicians believe in winning at all cost, where they do not believe in the rule of law or political process, you will constantly be swimming against the tide and of course you understand that as police officers, we can never behave like thugs.

“As much as we are armed, we believe first and foremost that our weapons are given to us by the state to preserve our citizens and so even when we are responding to incidents at the polling stations, we are conscious of the fact that we need to exercise maximum restraint.

“We need to exercise a lot of due care and diligence to ensure that in trying to stop the thugs, stop the law breakers, we do not bring the innocent into harm’s way”.

However, as a way out of this challenge, former Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada of Kogi has called for adoption of electronic voting system with computerised data base to curb the nation’s flaws in electioneering processes, costs and security challenges.

Wada, who made the call while addressing newsmen after casting his vote at Odu Ward 4 Unit 001 on Saturday in Ogboyaga, said electioneering challenges would be a thing of the past with electronic voting put in place.

He said that the electoral process needed to be organised in a way that there would be minimal human interface. “We need to go into electronic voting, computerised data base and so on. So that people do not abuse the process. Because one of the major problems now is that even when you have orderly voting; when you go to the collation centre, thugs will intercept, shoot guns and change the results and it will not reflect the will of the people,” he noted.

