Man, 54, In Police Net For Killing Neighbour Over Argument

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 54-year-old man, Segun Mopederun, for killing his neighbour, Opasanwo Gbenga, after pouring hot water on him in Lagos.

The Lagos State public relations officer (PPRO) and a deputy superintendent of police, Bala Elkana, in a statement yesterday said the incident happened on Saturday when one Segun Mopoderun, 54 years old of No 3, Iyanu Oluwopo Street, off County, Ogba-Aguda Agege allegedly poured hot water on one Oposanwo Gbenga, 58 years old, of the same address during an altercation between them.

He said the victim was rushed to hospital for treatment where he later died and the corpse was deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Elkana said the suspect has been arrested by Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba.

According to him, investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court after the conclusion of the investigation.

He also said a driver was arrested for causing death by dangerous and reckless driving.

He said it happened when a case of fatal motor accident involving three Toyota cars and a motorcycle at Masha overhead bridge was reported at Surulere, where a driver to a Black Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos BDG 24 FL named Meshach Baba of no 10, Odogbolu Street off Ademola Aguda Lagos was coming from National stadium with top speed inward Masha , swerved to another lane and hit a Bajaj motorcycle with a rider and his passenger.

He said the driver also hit two vehicles that were equally coming from Shitta inwards the National stadium.

He added that the passenger of the motorcycle died on the spot, saying the name and address of the passenger are not known.

Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at Randle General Hospital Mortuary, Surulere and the damaged vehicles removed from the road for Vehicle Inspection Officer(VIO) for inspection.

He said the driver who caused the accident has been arrested, saying Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court after the investigation has been concluded.

