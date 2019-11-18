AVIATION
NAHCO Generates N7.38bn Revenue In 9 Months
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance) has posted a gross revenue of N7.38 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The company subsequently posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N973.1 million for the Q3 ended September 30, 2019. The figure is 241.3 million higher than the amount for the same period last year for Nigeria’s foremost ground handling company. This represents 32.96 percent increase over the same period last year.
Profit After Tax (PAT) which stood at N782 million for the nine-month period compared favourably with the N601.31 million recorded for the same period in 2018. This translates to a positive 30 per cent increase. The performance released by the company to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the organisation was already reaping from the gains of its transformation programme which commenced at the inception of the present management.
Earnings per share stood at 48kobo as at the end of the third quarter of 2019 compared to 37kobo as earnings per share as at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The board appointed a new management for the company which early this year embarked on a five – year transformation plan.
The company is continuing the massive upgrade of its equipment, warehouses and other facilities at the airports. Commenting on the results, the group managing director/CEO, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi said she was delighted that the company was making progress on all fronts.
“NAHCO is in a good place. Apart from being the industry leader in ground handling in West Africa, we are also providing leadership in supporting our partners, the cargo agents, in the important skills of packaging for export,” she said.
Police Smash Armed Robbery Gang In Enugu
Anambra Govt Declares Public Holiday To Mark Zik's 115th Posthumous Birthday
YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Kogi Elections Conduct Of Elections
Commission Uncovers N76m Fraud In Afuze College
A/Ibom Seeks New Agric Investment Initiatives
IITA-ACAI To Train 30,000 Farmers In 5 States
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
