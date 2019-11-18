Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets

The suspension of the former governors of Imo and Ogun states, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Ibukunle Amosun and others suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to top the agenda as the party finally holds its National Executive Committee meeting (NEC) this Friday, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

Also suspended by the NWC members are: Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, the deputy national chairman North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, the national vice chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir and recently the state party chairman of Edo State, Hon. Anslem Ojezua.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that concrete decisions will be taken on vacant positions of the party like the National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman and National Vice Chairman North West, among others, whose last occupants have either been elected into higher political offices or gotten appointments at different levels.

LEADERSHIP reports that the last NEC meeting of APC was held in August 2018, where the party decided on the mode of its primaries and it was after some few months the present leadership of APC came on board.

The constitution of the APC provided that NEC meeting of the party should be held quarterly but this provision had not been adhered to by the leadership of the party, which had caused some ripples in some quarters of the party.

It would be recalled that the director general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Moh’ Lukuman last week issued a statement demanding that the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should convene a NEC meeting or resign.

According to Lukuman, the APC NWC was running the party illegally without the decision making other organs of the party contributions.

The DG emphasised that the work of the NWC was administrative in the sense that it implements the decisions of NEC, Caucus and National Convention of the party and also make recommendations to these organs.

He maintained that the usurpation of the functions of the other organs of the party had led to the unresolved crisis in the party.

However, the views and statement of the PGF DG had not gone than well with some members of the party, especially the Forum of APC state chairmen.

The Forum, on Thursday issued a letter condemning the statement issued by the Progressive Governors’ Forum DG against Oshiomhole.

The Forum went further calling for his sack by the Governors’ Forum.

But speaking yesterday a party chieftain said that the letter of the DG was timely even though that some persons said that the NWC had fixed a NEC meeting before the demanding of the PGF DG.

The party chieftain who spoke under the condition of anonymity said without people like Lukman it would have been difficult to achieve the party holding the NEC.

According to him, the recent statement of the DG would be the second demanding for NEC. The governors were suspended during the general elections campaign for alleged anti-party activities.

Other issues that would be table for discussion would be the financial records of the general elections. The NWC members had at one of their meetings with the President, Muhammadu Buhari briefed him on the expenses of the campaign.

Speaking, the party chieftain said his fear was whether the president would be in attendance or not. According to him, if the President would not be in attendance, party members may not have the right to speak and those that would speak might not speak freely and decisions reached may not be binding as they might be changed by the President.

He said, “The NEC meeting would make or mar APC. “There would be a lot of horse trading and the ability for NEC to discuss freely and take a far reaching decisions not minding whose ox is gored would assist the party to stand stronger.”

