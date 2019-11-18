Onaiyekan, Knights Seek Better Deal For Nigerians

Members of the Association of the Papal Knights and Medalists in Nigeria (APKMN) have called on the federal government to make life better for Nigerians by addressing the social and economic challenges facing them.

They made the appeal at the weekend through the national president of APKMN, Sir Patrick Ikemefuna, at the 11th annual national conference organised by the association in Abuja at the weekend.

The theme of the conference, which was attended by archbishop emeritus of the catholic archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, was “Survival of Christianity in Contemporary Nigeria.”

The APKMN president stated that the theme of the event was very relevant as Christians and the church in Nigeria were facing a lot of challenges.

Ikemefuna said that there was high rate of hunger, poverty, unemployment, and corruption, which have contributed to the rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and killings in various parts of Nigeria.

He also lamented that there were no stable electricity supply, good roads and potable water amidst collapsing infrastructure in the country.

Ikemefuna added that “Christians on the other hand are being targeted for attacks and killings, stressing that “in the early days of Boko Haram, Christians and their churches were the targets. Christians were kidnapped in their schools and homes while their churches were bombed and destroyed.

“It is almost five years that some of the Chibok girls were abducted and are yet to be released. Miss Leah Sharibu is still in the hands of her captors after several months of her kidnap,” he said.

Sir Ikemefuna, therefore, charged the federal government to do more to protect Christians and other Nigerians in the spirit of the nation’s constitution.

Archbishop Onaiyekan charged the knights and other Christians to show more commitment to the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ for the restoration of the dignity of the country.

He said that it was delighting that APKMN is interested in the common good of the country and urged them to use the meeting to proffer solutions to the problems faced by the church, Christians and other Nigerians

Onaiyekan said that “one important thing with our church is to promote the good running of our church, but the church does not exist for its self. It is our firm belief that Jesus didn’t just bring us into the church for ourselves alone. He put us in the church to spread the good news to the whole world.

“Many people misunderstand the gospel passage of “go to the world and make disciples of all nations to mean go to the world and make members for your church. But Jesus didn’t say that.

“We understand that you need members to be able to spread the good news, but the good news is for everybody and all men and women of goodwill will hear it and listen to it, and take from it,” he said

Addressing journalists at event, the minister of Women Affairs and the member of APKMN, Dame Pauline Tallen, said that the nights are soldiers of the church.

She said: “We are the soldiers of the holy father (Pope); he is the one that has carefully entrusted us with this responsibility through the advice and nomination of beneficiaries by the bishops.

“The Pope can’t know all of us in the world, but our bishops are the ones who through our various activities in the church identified us for the job of the church and we must live exemplary life as soldiers of Christ. Our role is to guard and protect the church even in the face of tribulations,” she said.

