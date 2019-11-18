Oyo: Promo Winners Proclaim ‘Our Own Don Beta’ With Glo

In this report, AFOLASHADE AZEEZ recounts the experience in Ibadan, Oyo State, as telecommunications giant, Globacom’s train berthed in the ancient city with lots of prizes for its lucky customers in the ongoing Glo My Own Don Beta Promo.

Indeed, Christmas came early for the good people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when top telecommunications company, Globacom came to town bearing various life transforming gifts for its subscribers on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

It was a sight unlike none ever seen before as people of all ages and sizes trooped out to receive the telco that has redefined the ‘art’ of customer appreciation. Prizes ranging from tricycles, generators, grinding machines and sewing machines were presented to the ecstatic customers who expressed immense gratitude to Glo.

Many of the winners, who emerged from the ongoing My Own Don Beta promo organised by Glo to excite its customer base, were pleasantly surprised when reality dawned and they took possession of their prizes.

A youth corps member serving in Oyo State, Ojedele Solomon, found it incredulous when he got numerous calls from Globacom and was informed that he had won a generating set. The Education and Political Science graduate of the Osun State University said he would use the power generator as a substitute whenever public electricity supply is in hiatus.

For many, the job of a policeman in Nigeria, is a thankless one. Despite working to keep the people safe, policemen are often the butt of insults. No thanks to the distrust between the Police and the society, a malaise decade of efforts to normalise relationships between the Police and the society has been unable to tame. But for Adeleye Adeyemi, a Police officer serving in Ibadan, last Wednesday was a day a corporate body recognised and appreciated him for being its loyal subscriber. He was thrilled when he was informed that he had won a tricycle. Trained to be skeptical and suspicious, Adeyemi was initially disbelieving when he got the calls. According to him, he knew that Globacom had done such feats before but he didn’t want to fall a victim of fraudsters, so he reluctantly gave his details to the customer care staff. When he was eventually presented with the tricycle he won, officer Adeyemi said he will use it to augment his family’s income.

Another tricycle winner, Chief Egbelade Abiola, was giddy with excitement for winning a prize. He gushed: “I did not believe it when I got a call from 121, because calls do come from fake promo agents calling to tell you to pay money to claim prizes in non-existing promos. However, after the number called me a couple of times, I decided to pick the call. A lady from Glo in Lagos asked for my name and I asked her if she wanted to register me again but she said it wasn’t for registration. She then informed me that I had won a tricycle in the on-going Glo promo, ‘My Own Don Beta’. It was just like a dream. I doubted it initially, but when I got to Glo office in Ibadan, it was confirmed and my details were recorded. I will use the tricycle personally. It will serve as remembrance of the day Glo honoured me. God bless Globacom.”

A youth corps member serving the nation in Ibadan, Babatunde Agbebaku, wasn’t expecting any such good news when he was informed that he had won an industrial sewing machine. He stated, “I was elated when I got a call from Glo that I had won an industrial sewing machine in ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo by Globacom. I still can’t believe it. I will make good use of the machine, especially for business. I want Glo to keep empowering Nigerians.”

For a student of Crop Production and Soil Science at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Olusina Emmanuel, the prize of a generator couldn’t have come at a better time because he is planning to establish a business centre soon. Thanking Glo, he said, “I am 21 years old and a 500-level student. I was surprised and happy when I got a call from Glo. I was told that I was one of the lucky winners of generators. I was not even aware that a promo was going on. I just recharged my line normally and after a few days, I got a call from Glo that I had won a generator. The generator will be very useful to me because I intend to start a business centre soon and it will help to power the business when there’s no electricity supply from PHCN. I am very grateful to Glo.”

Yet another corps member, Ojedele Solomon Akinwale, described the ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo as ‘a wonderful development from Glo’. He added, “I am a graduate of Education and Political Science from the Osun State University. I never believed it when I was called. People in my neighborhood also told me not to believe it, that it was a scam. It was when they started calling me endlessly, especially with Glo customer care number, that I decided to go to a Glo office where I did verification and was confirmed as a winner of a generator. This is a wonderful development from Glo and it is a good incentive for me to continue to use the Glo network. I will use the generator personally. I wish Glo more successes.”

A barbing salon owner, Adelaja Mathew Alaba would undoubtedly make his wife a happy woman because he plans to give the grinding machine, he won to her. in his words, “I did not believe it when I was called, but I decided to keep faith. I went to Glo office here in Ibadan and they told me that it’s true I won a grinding machine. It’s good to know that I am one of the winners. Thanks to Glo for coming up with the promo. I will give the grinding machine to my wife, who is a caterer. It will help her business every day. Glo has done very well.”

It has widely been said that there is no love as pure as a mother’s affection. That’s why it’s also important for children to celebrate and appreciate their mothers at every opportunity they get. A student, Olasupo Gbolahan Qudus, obviously agrees with that aphorism. That’s probably why he has resolved to give the grinding machine he won to his mother. Expressing his sublime joy, Qudus said, “I was so happy when I was called by Glo and I got to know that I won a grinding machine in ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo. I will give the machine to my mother and that will be another opportunity for her to add to her daily income. I want to thank Glo for this prize, I won’t forget today. Thank you.”

With the help of Glo, an ND 2 student of Business Administration, Ibadan Polytechnic, Timothy Issac Wale, has found a new side hustle. He stated that he will use the tricycle he won for business. He enthused, “At first, I didn’t believe it when I got a call from Glo but subsequent calls and invitation to the venue convinced me and I am here receiving the ‘keke’ today at Bodija Market, Ibadan. To God be the glory. Glo has done well for me. I am so excited. I will use the ‘keke’ for commercial purpose so I can make money.”

Another corps member serving in Ekiti State, Oyediran Olayemi, also got a generating set. Expressing his gratitude to Globacom, he said, “I am a graduate of Political Science serving in Ado Ekiti. When I got a call that I won a generating set, I doubted it. I was told to come to Lagos but I could not make it. I came to Ibadan about two weeks ago and filled forms at the Glo office here. I later got a call from Glo that I should come today for the prize presentation and I have just received the generator. I am very happy and I thank Glo for this. My own don beta with Glo.”

A pastor with the Living Faith Church, Winners Chapel, Ibadan, Alimi James Adeniyi, did not need to think twice before deciding to give the industrial sewing machine he won to his wife. Explaining his trajectory on the promo, he said, “I thought it was a scam when I got a call that I won an industrial sewing machine and I decided to call Glo to confirm it and they said it was true. It is a good prize and I thank Glo for it. I will give it to my wife who is a fashion designer and I am sure it will help her in the business. Glo has done well for all winners today.”

A 300-level student of Geology at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Adelowo Victor Akinkunmi, stated that the generator he won will be useful for his family. He stated, “I got a call from Glo a few days ago that I won a generator and it was a big surprise. I am very happy and grateful to Glo. I will take the generator home for the use of my family. This is good news indeed.”

Gone are the days when teachers’ rewards were thought to be in heaven. With responsive and caring companies like Glo, teachers can have their best lives on earth. A teacher from Ogun State, Odebiyi James Bolaji, who won an industrial sewing machine, stated, “I was very happy when I got a call on Monday that I won an industrial sewing machine in ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo of Glo. I joined other people here today for the prize presentation, and I have just been presented with the machine. I will plan with my wife when I get home on how to make the best use of it. Thank you, Glo.”

Some of the esteemed guests that cut across politics, business and entertainment were the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Kehinde Ayoola; Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs.) Theresa Oyekanmi; Chairman, Bodija Market Traders Association, Alhaji Lamidi Musedeeq, and Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Yemi Solade.

Honourable Ayoola specially appreciated Globacom for the prizes. “This largesse from Globacom shows that the company appreciates the fact that people are using the network and you are giving back to the society. It is a good thing,” he said, while urging Nigerians to patronise Globacom to enable the company do more.

Overall, 130 winners emerged for the Ibadan prize presentation. The rank of winners has also swollen by another set of 130 winners who will receive their prizes including generators, grinding machines, sewing machines and tricycles in Kano this week. So, the beat of excitement and reward goes on for Nigerian telecoms subscribers.

