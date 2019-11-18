Pantami’s Populism and Regulatory Intrusions

The unceasing encroachments of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami into the autonomy of some agencies under his ministry is apparently becoming his “policy of authority interference,” a development that must be cautioned to avert reversal of industry growth.

The latest of such directives by the Minister is on voicemail deactivation. Pantami, in a statement, signed by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, ordered the deactivation of automatic voicemails by mobile network operators in the country.

The minister directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the independent telecoms regulatory authority, to immediately ensure that issues regarding automatic voicemails are addressed on all existing phone lines and the subscribers, given the option of accessing the service via an activation code.

But before the new directive by the Minister is allowed to bring another controversy and also incite the consumers against the operators, it is pertinent to note the following facts with regards to voicemail service and beyond.

From my knowledge, voicemail is a value-added service, meaning it’s meant only for those who activate the extra service. It is a regulatory issue and, ipso facto, the NCC can simply look into holistically so that it is only provisioned for those who expressly request for it.

However, Pantami, again, failed in his latest intervention, as the matter should be something he needed just a phone call to the Commission to address. This never falls under a “broad policy issue” within the legal contexts of Sections 23 & 24 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, which empowers the Minister to formulate “general policy for the communications sector…” (after consultations organised by the NCC).

Indeed, the ALTON association reminded Pantami that a mere operational/consumer protection issue has again been unnecessarily amplified, and incorrectly as a policy matter, by the minister. But how else will the Minister have satisfied his appetite for media stunts without making a mountain out of a molehill?

It is general knowledge now that Pantami’s actions pander to unnecessary populism, as he continues issuing different directives vide press releases on matters that ordinarily fall within the regulatory mandate of the NCC.

While the Minister appears to have a picture of where the industry should head by renaming his ministry from “Ministry for Communications” to “Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy”, his actions of dabbling into regulatory matters can spell doom to his ability to achieve the objective of the new direction of the ministry.

Curiously, of the five agencies under his supervision, his level of wanton interferences in the NCC’s regulatory issues has become unquenchable, raising questions among stakeholders, with many wondering if Pantami is the new chief telecom regulator of Nigeria, as his directives regarding un-informed suspension of USSD issue and on arbitrary data price reduction speak volume about this.

Regardless of the current challenges which the industry still faces, majority of which the Minister can’t claim ignorance of, the telecom industry has witnessed a lot of stability since its liberation some 19 years ago. One would only wish that the country had a minister who is ready to apply knowledge and coordination of the industry in a 21st-Century way, rather than suddenly turning himself to “Minister of Directive Ministry”.

One often wonders whether Pantami has read Section 25 (1) and (2) of the NCA 2003, which are clear on how the Minister should handle relationship with the Commission. Subsection 1 clearly states that: “The Minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the Commission of and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”

Also, subsection 2 emphasises the need for the Minister to uphold the independence of the NCC and refrain from actions that compromise its independence in any way, thus: “In the execution of his functions and relationship with the Commission, the Minister shall, at all times, ensure that the Independence of the Commission, in regard to the discharge of its function and operations under this Act, is protected and not compromised in any manner whatsoever.”

Nevertheless, pronouncements by the Minister in the past weeks are portraying him as a man bent on desecrating the sanctity of the legal instrument that established the NCC, thereby sending a wrong signal to investors.

It is high time Pantami focused on his primary duty, policy issues, by addressing the various challenges affecting his digital economy drive for the country. He should take time to study the industry and ask questions for informed policy formulation and direction for the industry rather than getting emotionally carried away by political sycophancy on social media.

– Olaniran, (Esq.), a public affairs analyst, writes from Ibadan

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

