Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos

Passengers using train to commute in Lagos metropolis have lamented continued suspension of train operations in and out of Lagos by management of Nigerian Railway Corporation to enable China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), realign the narrow gauge railway tracks and create space for laying new standard gauge railway lines within the Lagos metropolis

LEADERSHIP checks showed that the corporation has not yet resumed passenger and goods train service after the expiration of the six weeks period it earlier said the construction work would take.

Our correspondent observed that the existing narrow gauge railway lines are currently being relocated within the same railway corridor from Agbado to Ebute-Metta Junction prior to the commencement of civil work before laying the double standard gauge railway tracks.

It was reliably gathered that the realignment of the old narrow gauge tracks, soil preparations, and laying of new standard gauge railway tracks cannot be completed within the six weeks earlier announced by Lagos District Railway Manager, of the corporation, Engr Jerry Oche.

Although it could not be ascertained when passenger and goods train operations will resume, CCECC officials were seen pouring ballast stones underneath the standard gauge railway tracks already laid between Agbado in Ogun state and Iju in Lagos.

It is also noteworthy that the corporation has lost millions of Naira since the suspension of passenger and goods train service, just as workers of the corporation were seen loitering around the railway stations and headquarter of the corporation in Lagos and Ebute-Metta Junction.

Meanwhile some of the workers of the corporation who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that train operations within Lagos and its environ as well as Lagos to Kano passenger and goods train service can only commence by end of this year.

He stated that the workers and commuters residing at areas like Kajola, Agbado, Itoki Okposuru, and Ijoko are going through untold hardship in order to go to their various destinations daily due to suspension of train service and increase in cost of transport fares by commercial vehicle drivers.

To worsen the matters, he pointed out that the roads leading to the aforementioned towns and communities are in bad state of disrepair with little or no attention paid to road repair and maintenance by Ogun state government.

