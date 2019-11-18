NEWS
Senate President Congratulates Kogi, Bayelsa Governors-elect
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates on their victory in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
Lawan in a congratulatory message signed by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser (media) in Abuja on Monday, particularly rejoiced with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on his reelection.
He also rejoiced with David Lyon for making history as the first governor Bayelsa has elected on a platform different from the outgoing ruling party in the state.
The Senate President praised President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing field that enabled the people to assert their sovereignty and choose their leaders.
“The impressive turnout of voters in the two states is a ringing endorsement of democracy by Nigerians as their preferred system, notwithstanding its current challenges,” Lawan said.
He also thanked the security personnel for their sacrifices for peace and order in the face of great difficulties.
The Senate President enjoined the winners to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating all sections of the state in their governments and development agenda.
Lawan also admonished the electoral umpire to learn from the challenges experienced in the two states with a view to constantly improving its institutional performance and the electoral process.
He called on all relevant agencies to ensure thorough prosecution of the electoral offenders in the two states to serve as deterrence to others.(NAN)
MOST READ
Court Remands Father In Correctional Centre For Defiling 9-year-old Daughter
Court Remands Fake Corps Member In Ilorin
Senate President Congratulates Kogi, Bayelsa Governors-elect
Bayelsa Guber: ‘Politicians To Blame For Heavy Deployment Of Security’
AITEO Raise Alarm Over Threat To Sabotage 2.5m Crude Oil Production Target In 2020
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
PMB Congratulates Gov. Bello On Re-election
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
OPINION10 hours ago
Tribute: Brig Gen Aminu-Kano Maude
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
GenCos Threaten To Shut Down Power Supply
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Court Stops MasterCard From Issuing Cards
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others