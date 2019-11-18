NEWS
Sultan Urges Muslims To Unite Against Challenges
The President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs NSCIA and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday charged Muslims to unite with a view to overcoming the challenges confronting them.
Speaking at the 4th general assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) in Ibadan, he said Muslims throughout the world were facing serious challenges and have bigger task ahead of them.
According to him, the paramount thing Muslims most hold on to is unity of the Ummah.
The Sultan, who noted that there had been comments on social media accusing him of not talking on the hijab issue at the International School Ibadan (ISI), being the chancellor, University of Ibadan, said “People should remember that Muslims are law-abiding and cannot take up arms because there must be peace, stability and development of the country.
“We have been doing what is expected of us on the issue of Hijab privately and silently as a leader. We don’t have to come to the media to tell them what we have been doing.
“We cannot make public statement since the issue is in the court to avoid contempt of court,” Sultan said.
He called on the Muslims especially the South West states having challenges on the Hijab issue to be patient, law abiding and follow the rules of law, adding that it was unfortunate that this is happening.
The Sultan called on Muslims organisations’ agitating on the use of Hijab to continue, adding that victory would surely come at the end of the day.
“The constitution guarantees us the freedom of religion and nobody can stop us from doing what is expected of us as a Muslims.”
The retiring Executives-secretary, whose tenure ended on Sunday after spending 11 years, appealed to the peace-loving people of Nigeria especially Muslims and Christians not to succumb to agents of division and remain at peace with one another in spite of their religion and ethnic differences.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sincere and unwavering commitment to secure the nation, combat corruption and grow the economy.
