Technology Incubation ‘II Grow New Entrepreneurs – Onu

The federal government has stated its readiness to utilize technology incubation through incubation centres spread across the country to train and empower new entrepreneurs through technological start-up.

The minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this at a summit on ‘’ Leveraging the digital economy for trade investment’, held at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja over the weekend.

According to Onu, there is encouraging result on this effort, as some of these start-ups have continued to grow into large enterprises over the years.

‘’We have laid the foundation to help us get a new generation of entrepreneurs and business men and women that will use technologies developed in Nigeria, to compete favourably within the comity of the nations,’ he said.’

Onu further said that the ministry is vigorously commercialising research results by converting them into products and services for the market place.

He therefore appealed to the organised private sector to key in by playing an important role in the commercialisation of research results.

While saying that Nigeria lost out in the last three industrial revolutions, Onu stressed the need for Nigeria to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution.

‘’ We are employing science, technology and innovation to accelerate economic growth in a way to achieve increased productivity, competiveness, job and wealth creation, poverty reduction, in an effort to achieve the happiness of Nigerians ‘’ he added.

The road-map is a compass showing the way ministries, departments and agencies of government should do to help transform the economy from depending mainly on commodities to dependence on knowledge that is innovation driven.’’

“The national strategy is helping Nigeria to reduce importation of goods and services into the country’, he added.

