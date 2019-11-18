CRIME
Troops Subdue Boko Haram, Rescue Octogenarian, Others
Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ have in continued clearance operations against the elements of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East region rescued an Octogenarian and seven other innocent citizens.
The Nigerian Army Operations media coordinator Colonel Aminu Iliyasu in a statement said in one of the numerous operations conducted across the Theatre on 16 November 2019, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade embarked on a Clearance Patrol to Dalu Village within the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza local government area of Borno State following credible intelligence report on the presence of some of the criminal insurgents in that area.
He added that the report was confirmed when the troops encountered the marauding terrorists and effectively subdued them with their superior fire power during the ensuing fire fight.
“The clearance operation yielded good dividends as the troops found and rescued an octogenarian, three women and four children hitherto held captives by the criminal insurgents,” he said.
He revealed that the rescued victims were promptly evacuated and children among them were equally administered with Polio Vaccination by a Nigerian Army medical team,adding that no causality was recorded by the troops during the commando operations.
The coordinator stated that many of the Boko Haram elements were observed to have fled in disarray towards the summit of Mandara Mountains with gunshot wounds.
“The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents is being sustained in the mountainous environment,” he added.
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai therefore reassured the general public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute its constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better secured Nigeria.
He also thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support, goodwill and understanding towards officers and men of the Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and routine exercises nationwide.
