UHC: NASS Commits To Speedy Review, Passage Of NHIC Bill

Members of the Legislative Network on Universal Health Coverage have expressed commitment to speedy review and passage of the National Health Insurance Commission Bill.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3rd Annual Summit of the Network, held in Abuja.

The Network, under the leadership of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, also pledged to amending relevant sections of the National Health Act and ensuring passage of State Health Insurance (SHIS) Bills in states without a health insurance scheme.

The legislators however identified absence of Health Agenda to guide Legislative Actions towards achieving UHC across the country as part of the critical issues affecting it’s achievement.

They also observed that some aspects of the guidelines for managing the Universal Basic Healthcare Fund (BHCPF) are not in consonance with provisions of the NHAct, adding that the current resources (human, equipment, infrastructure) militate against achievement of UHC in the country.

They therefore rededicated to increased appropriation to the BHCPF, working towards increasing health budget, ensure innovative funding mechanisms to increase funds availability to health and ensuring that state health insurance budget is on first line charge.

The parliamentarians commended the efforts of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) at all levels and acknowledged the supports from the Development Partners, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders towards achieving UHC in the country.

