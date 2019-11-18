VAT Collection Rises To N1.1trn In 2 Years

Nigeria’s value added tax (VAT) collection grew by 34 per cent between 2016 and 2018 from N828 billion to N1.108 trillion, according to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a presentation by coordinating director, Domestic Taxes Group, FIRS, Mr Abiodun Aina, at the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Abuja, he stated that online activities have grown tremendously in recent years and are projected to continue to increase.

On-line transactions being commercial activities between two or more persons conducted over a network are often done through electronic channels (e-channels).

Aina said global e-commerce sales is expected to hit $4.2 trillion by 2020, saying that this is changing the traditional ways of doing business and taxation of business transactions or profits.

He also noted that about 1.8 billion people bought goods online in 2018. “Estimated 2.05 billion people will use online platforms for their purchases by 2020, while 55.5 per cent of Nigerians now have internet access while 13 per cent of internet users in Africa buy things online,” he said.

According to him, “Given a population of about 200 million, 13 million Nigerians are patronising online platforms. Estimated e-platform spend in Nigeria is $12 billion and could reach $75 billion by 2025.”

He pointed out that companies are now able to conduct huge transactions online without having physical presence in source countries. He said based on the existing nexus rules in the tax laws, Nigeria will only be able to tax profits from domestic online sales while losing a significant chunk of revenue from cross-border online transactions for inbound.

“Looking forward,” he said, “The fundamental challenges of digitalised economy as it pertains to taxing right does not affect transactions taxes, because they are usually paid in the country of the transaction or consumption and VAT is a fast growing tax.

“Non-collection of VAT for instance, on online transaction is more of an administrative challenge than a structural one, while FIRS is determined to put in process a robust system that will ensure collection of VAT and other relevant taxes from online transactions.”

The way forward, he said is for Nigeria to continue to collaborate with other jurisdictions especially the OECD and UN to work together on BEPS measures and designing new rules for taxation of the digitalised economy and urgent review of the tax policy framework to ensure that tax rules are in sync with economic realities.

“Leverage on available technology to upscale tax administration’s capacity to deal with the challenges of the digitalised economy.”

