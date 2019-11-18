Why I’m Still Rivers Governor – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he remains governor of the state because of the intervention of God, who dislodged forces of darkness that were primed to rob the Rivers’ mandate on March 9, 2019, governorship election.

Wike, who made the declaration yesterday while speaking at the Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Port Harcourt, described himself as a living testimony of God’s blessing.

The governor said: “Nigerians are aware of what happened on 9th March, 2019. If anyone says he does not believe in God, that event of March 9 should make you believe God.

“But for God, the enemies would have taken over the state. I thank the Church for standing firm. They prayed for God’s will to be done and God’s will was done. But for your prayers, I won’t be here as Rivers State governor.”

He stated that the criticisms on his declaration of Rivers State as a Christian State cannot stop him from affirming the reality.

Wike said: “Anytime I have the opportunity, I repeat the declaration with authority and I owe nobody an apology. I am standing on solid authority. Rivers State is a Christian State.”

The governor commended the Redeemed Christian Church of God for their sanitation programme, tagged “Pick A Thrash “.

He said: “If we have all churches embark on sanitation, our state will be cleaner. We will support this programme financially and we shall donate three vehicles to the Church for the programme.”

Wike stated that God has used the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to bless Rivers State, adding that the Annual Holy Ghost Rally has been a blessing to the state.

In his sermon, General Overseer of RCCG, Adeboye, who said everyone needs help, noted that the best source to get help is from God.

He said: “No matter how influential and powerful, everyone needs help. Everyone needs help and the best help you can get is from the Almighty God.”

The RCCG General Overseer, who stated that divine help is always on time and manifests at the time it is needed, prayed for Wike, Rivers State and her people.

