Wike’s Decision To Scrutinise Would-be Commissioners Right – Adoki

The lawmaker representing Port Harcourt II Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Tonye Smart Adoki, has declared that the decision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to carry out proper consultation and scrutinise would-be commissioners in the state, is not an offence in governance.

Adoki made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking during an all-important constituency consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders and opinion leaders of his constituency.

The lawmaker, who was responding to queries on the Wike’s continuous delay in constituting the State Executive Council, berated the governor’s critics for overheating the polity over the delay in the appointment of commissioners.

He stated that the governor has made the machinery of government more purposeful and efficient by using senior civil servants such as the permanent secretaries to run the various government ministries.

Adoki noted that the senior civil servants have used the opportunity to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the state, thereby preparing a template for better service delivery system for the soon to be appointed politicians to thrive.

The lawmaker argued that in the previous cabinet during Wike’s first tenure, there were issues of non-performance and hunger for personal aggrandizement, rather than bringing to fruition the developmental dreams of the governor.

He complained about the political instability of most politicians who most times would abandon their duties to pursue political ambitions and defect to other political parties.

Adoki urged people of the state to be in the same page with the governor who is taking time to ensure that only people who have the state at heart and are devoted to the development of the state are appointed.

The lawmaker said: “I believe the governor is taking time to ensure that people of impeccable integrity are appointed to serve as commissioners, people who have the state at heart and ensure the realisation of the governor’s developmental agenda and not people who would wake up one day and announce their defection or resignation just because of their political interest, not minding the interest of the state”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

