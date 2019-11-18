Others
Wike’s Decision To Scrutinise Would-be Commissioners Right – Adoki
The lawmaker representing Port Harcourt II Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Tonye Smart Adoki, has declared that the decision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to carry out proper consultation and scrutinise would-be commissioners in the state, is not an offence in governance.
Adoki made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking during an all-important constituency consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders and opinion leaders of his constituency.
The lawmaker, who was responding to queries on the Wike’s continuous delay in constituting the State Executive Council, berated the governor’s critics for overheating the polity over the delay in the appointment of commissioners.
He stated that the governor has made the machinery of government more purposeful and efficient by using senior civil servants such as the permanent secretaries to run the various government ministries.
Adoki noted that the senior civil servants have used the opportunity to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the state, thereby preparing a template for better service delivery system for the soon to be appointed politicians to thrive.
The lawmaker argued that in the previous cabinet during Wike’s first tenure, there were issues of non-performance and hunger for personal aggrandizement, rather than bringing to fruition the developmental dreams of the governor.
He complained about the political instability of most politicians who most times would abandon their duties to pursue political ambitions and defect to other political parties.
Adoki urged people of the state to be in the same page with the governor who is taking time to ensure that only people who have the state at heart and are devoted to the development of the state are appointed.
The lawmaker said: “I believe the governor is taking time to ensure that people of impeccable integrity are appointed to serve as commissioners, people who have the state at heart and ensure the realisation of the governor’s developmental agenda and not people who would wake up one day and announce their defection or resignation just because of their political interest, not minding the interest of the state”.
MOST READ
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
Gov Buni Pays for Medical Students’ MDCN Registration, Recruits 44 Others
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others
Desertification: Yobe Offers Cash Rewards For Tree Planting
Abducted Kaduna Lecturers Escape
FUDMA Condemns Continuous Detention Of Abducted Lecturer
Nigerian Tribune, Home Of Independent, Fearless, Investigative Journalism –Tinubu
MOST POPULAR
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Nollywood: Film Corporation takes ‘Mobile Training Platform’ to Budding Talents in Rural Communities
-
COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Army Rescue Octogenarian, Others From Boko Haram in Borno