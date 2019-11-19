$130,000 AFN Refund: IAAF Applauds Minister

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) has applauded Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, for refunding the full $130,000 that was erroneously overpaid to Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as grant in May 2017.

IAAF had mistakenly paid the money into the AFN’s account two years ago.

In a letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, the world athletics body wrote: “On behalf of President Coe, we acknowledge receipt and thank you for the balance of $65,000 which you recently transferred to World Athletics.

“We confirm that you have paid us back in full the over-payment of $130,000 which was made in error in May 2017. We are extremely grateful for your cooperation in this affair.”

The minister had in October, weeks after assuming office and in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s fight against corruption, approved to repay the IAAF for the excess fund the world body mistakenly transferred to Nigeria that had generated a lot of controversy in the media.

Dare had earlier promised that the funds which was mistakenly paid to AFN more than two years before he assumed office as the minister would be refunded as soon as possible to regain Nigeria’s reputation.

