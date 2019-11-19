150 Lagosians To Benefit From Free Surgeries

About 150 Lagos residents will tomorrow benefit from free surgeries offered by the Association of Graduates from Higher Learning in Countries of C.I.S. and Baltic States in the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) in conjunction with Lagos State Government.

The National President of the association, Otunba Henry Ajomale who disclosed this Journalists at a briefing in Lagos said the non-Governmental Organization has screened over 500 Lagos residents, saying 150 of them would undergo surgeries tomorrow.

Ajomale said, ‘’the medical intervention program that coincides with the 102 anniversary of the seventh October 1917 Revolution and its widows mite to support various efforts at improving living standards through quality medical services to the less privileged. The outreach program is also a compliment to the effort of the government of Lagos State under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in providing access to quality medical services.

‘’The program due to its uncommon and serial feature will also support the social intervention pledge of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100m out of poverty by 2023.

‘’Common knowledge about medical outreach program is an all comer affair restricted to screening and diagnostics for non-communicable diseases (sugar level, malaria, cancer without streamlined targets) with poor streamlining.’’

Ajomale who was Kunmi Akunlade, the Secretary of the association said,’’ SOYUZNIK medical outreach program is unique and stands out for reasons that includes focus areas mainly around life disrupting and threatening medical condition requiring surgery remedy), target beneficiary (rural dwellers, women, widows, orphan and physically challenged and disabled persons) as well as the surgical service institution location in a suburb of Lagos State (Ijegun in Ikotun Area).

‘’Noteworthy is fact that the free surgery operations for fibroid, hernia, lumps etc will be delivered by medical and health professionals who are members of Soyuznik in Lagos State. Aside the over 400 years combined practice experience as heads a various government and private clinics in Lagos State with an average of 25 years post qualification experience.

