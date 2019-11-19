NEWS
43% Of Nigerian Girls Marry Before 18 Years – UN
The United Nations yesterday said that 43 per cent of Nigerian girls marry before the age of 18 while 17 per cent marry before they turn 15 years, which has resulted to about 20,000 new cases of obstetric fistula.
The United Nations stated also that the increasing percentage of 20,000 new cases of abstetric fistula occur every year because of the child marriages in the country.
This was disclosed by European Union United Nations(EU-UN) Spotlight Initiative during a two day media engagement on violence against women and girls in Nigeria for southern journalists in the country.
According to the Initiative, violence and other forms of harmful practices against women and girls were on the rise in the country despite the war against the phenomenon.
In her lecture, UNICEF child protection Specialist, Mrs. Olasunbo Odebode described violence against women and girls as a silent killer that has taken the lives of many victims which the health outcome go beyond the direct result of physical, psychological or mental health issues.
She lamented that violence against women and girls in Nigeria does not receive full legal support because the victims in most cases prefer to be in abusive relationships than leave to face the ridicule of living outside their relationships or their wedlock.
“The social context of violence against women and girls is based on the traditional patriarchal structure that defines gender. It is the belief in Nigeria being a patriarchal society that women are subordinate to men and when married, they surrender to their husbands.
“ Women do not have a say in decision making, issues concerning their lives are decided upon and determined by others, usually men and older women in the family, and violence is prevalent in the society “, she said.
