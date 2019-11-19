$801.5m Malabu Oil Bribe: EFCC Moves For Adoke’s Extradition

Following the arrest of former attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke by Interpol, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the process for his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is presently in detention.

Adoke who was apprehended in Abu Dhabi where he was said to have travelled for medical evaluation had been on the watch-list of the EFCC since the commission obtained a bench warrant for his arrest from an Abuja high court.

He fled Nigeria after he was linked with the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal in which he was allegedly involved in bribe taking during his tenure as AGF and minister of Justice.

The EFCC had in 2017 filed the charges against Adoke and other suspects in connection with the OPL 245 deal he and others allegedly facilitated in 2011.

Others charged to court alongside Adoke include some oil firms namely SHELL Nigeria Exploration Production Company Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd and ENI Spa and Malabu oil and gas Ltd.

Other persons charged to court over the Malabu deal are Ralph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujatti Stefeni, Burrafato Sebastiano, Duazia Loya Etete (aka Dan Etete), Aliyu Abubakar.

A senior official of the EFCC told LEADERSHIP that cashing in on his arrest by the Interpol, the EFCC has started the process for extraditing the former minister to Nigeria to face trial.

According to the source who did not want his name in print, the commission has already served Adoke the charges preferred against him through the Interpol to avoid pleas from the former AGF that he had not been served the court processes since he had been on self-imposed exile.

He said, “Already, we have scanned and dispatched the charges against Adoke and others on our list to the INTERPOL, which is keeping him in Dubai. We are moving fast to get him extradited to face trial in Nigeria, something he has been dodging in the last five years.

“This is quite easy for us because we have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the UAE and other countries around the world to send a very strong message to those who looted this country and are now flaunting illegal wealth that there is no hiding place anywhere for them”.

Adoke, according to the charges, received the aggregate sum of $801.5 million as bribe to facilitate the sanctioning of the scandalous $1.3 billion deal brokered in 2011between Nigeria and the oil firms, the IOCs and their chief executives are accused by the EFCC of giving bribe to the former minister.

The act, EFCC said, contravenes Section 26 (1) (C) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under sections 9 (1) (a) and 10 (a)(1) of the same Act.

An amended charge in which the offences allegedly committed by Adoke, Abubakar, Etete and Malabu are listed reads: “That you Mohammed Adoke while being the Attorney General of the Federation, Dauzia Loya Etete (aka Dan Etete), Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil and Gas Limited sometime in 2011 within the jurisdiction of this court received an aggregate sum of $801.540 from Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company, Nigeria Agip Company, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited and ENI SPA in relation to the grant of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL 245) thereby committed and offence”.

For the IOCs and their heads, the charge reads: “That you Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company, Nigeria Agip Company, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited and ENI SPA, Ralph Wetzels (while being the Director of SNEPCO),Casula Roberto (Italian) (while being the Director of AGIP), Pujatti Stefeno (Italian) while being Director of AGIP), Burrafato Sebastiano (Italian), (while being Director of AGIP) sometime in 2011 within the jurisdiction of this court corruptly gave an aggregate sum of $801.540 to Mohammed Bello Adoke (who was at that material time the Attorney General of the Federation), Dauzia Loya Etete (AKA Dan Etete), Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil and Gas Limited on account of Oil Prospecting License (OPL 245) thereby committed and offence”.

But in a despairing move to stop his extradition, Adoke’s lawyers were said to have rushed to brief authorities of the UAE that since the arrest warrant obtained by EFCC from an FCT High Court against their client was last month vacated by the same court, there was no justification for his arrest by the international police.

But LEADERSHIP gathered that it was too late for Adoke’s legal team to get him off the hook and stop his extradition, following EFCC prudence to swiftly informed the Interpol and the UAE authorities that the FCT High Court merely vacated the warrant of arrest against him but did not discharge or acquit him of the corruption charges, which the commission has presented to the INTERPOL as evidence to repatriate him to Nigeria for prosecution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

