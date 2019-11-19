NEWS
Abuja To Host 6th ISCEST Int’l Conference
The Federal Capital City, Abuja is set host the annual International Society of Comparative Education, Science & Technology Conference.
The conference which holds between December 3rd – 6th, 2019, comes at an important time when many Nigerians are skeptical about their educational rights.
This conference purposes to stimulate debate on a wide range of practices, issues and solutions related to education, science and technology.
It would also provide numerous opportunities for participants to compare key challenges and teaching techniques across all the levels of education. The growth and changes that are taking place within institutions around the world have implications for national and sustainable development.
As the 21st century speeds along, it is imperative for curriculum developers, policy makers, education officials and all concerned citizens to consider best practices that would allow the broad spectrum of educational activities to contribute to Nigeria and Africa’s development.
The conference, over the years, has gained the reputation as the platform where experts deliberate on issues relating to educational rights and inclusion. The conference, now in its sixth edition, will welcome delegates from countries, including U.S.A, Bulgaria, South Africa, Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Zambia, Sweden, Germany and others. The conference will also be live-streamed to the entire world to encourage virtual participation.
The Conference, which holds at Green Minds Hotel, Utako, Abuja, is supported by many foreign Universities and international corporate entities.
