Again, Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Weapons

The Nigerian Army says troops of 153 Task Force Battalion deployed at New Marte while on fighting patrol to Dikwa in Dikwa LGA of Borno State on 18 November, 2019 to hunt and destroy remnant of Boko Haram criminals in the general area dealt a deadly blow on the terrorists as a good number was neutralized.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Col Aminu Iliyasu in a statement said the troops incidentally encountered an ambush staged against them by some remnants of the criminal Boko Haram insurgents along the patrol route at Ala Village, 7 km away from New Marte.

He noted that the ambush was reinforced with a crudely prepared Improvised Explosive Device planted by the terrorists against the troops.

“However, in a rare display of boldness, resilience and faithful service to their fatherland, the troops, rather than getting discouraged by this sudden attack on them, turned around the initial setback and dealt a devastating blow on their criminal attackers.

Having so clearly asserted their superiority in the ensuing fire fight, the criminal insurgents were forced to flee in disarray, “he said

He stated further that the troops then embarked on a relentless pursuit of the scampering insurgents who abandoned some of their fighting equipment in utter confusion.

The items recovered include; two Gun Trucks, two Anti-Air Craft Guns, 2,080 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 26 Rounds of 12.7 mm Armour Piercing Incendiary ammunition, three AK 47 Rifles, 6 Rounds of 12.7 mm (Belted), one AOJOE motorcycle, some clothes, food stuffs and mechanical tools belonging to the criminals were captured by the troops.

The Coordinator believes most of the Boko Haram criminal elements escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, adding that the troops have continued to dominate the area with patrols to deny the criminal insurgents freedom of action.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has therefore, commended the troops for their gallantry and reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to accomplish its constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a secured Nigeria.

The COAS further thanked all well-meaning Nigerians for their unalloyed support, goodwill and understanding towards officers and men of the service they tackle the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear country.

