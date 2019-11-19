APC, The Enemy Within

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections, but it may not be the greatest casualty of the elections. The ruling APC had the number of states in its control depleted.

The party, in the last general elections, lost Adamawa and Bauchi to the PDP while it could not field candidates for any elective post in Rivers. The ones it fielded in Zamfara were all later disqualified, meaning that it lost all elective posts in the state, just like in Rivers. The reason for the losses is not far-fetched. It was due to internal wrangling among party members on issues relating to protests and petitions emanating from the conduct of its primaries.

The ruling party parades a crop of notable politicians and it is expected that this should be an advantage in managing its internal crisis, as well as adding value to its affairs and, by extension, governance.

As it stands now, there is hardly any state where the ruling party is at peace with itself, not even in the Edo, the home state of its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, where the former labour leader is at loggerheads with the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A faction of the party in Ondo State is also not in agreement with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s leadership of the party. This situation is worrisome to party supporters because governorship elections are billed to hold in both states next year. With the escalating, yet unresolved, crises in the two states, it is predicable that the party may be heading for another doom, as it witnessed in Adamawa, Bauchi and Zamfara states.

With a weak opposition provided by the PDP, particularly at the centre as well as in APC-controlled states, the ruling party has curiously constituted itself into an opposition seemingly engaged in self-destruct. Although the party recorded victory in Kogi and Bayelsa states in the just concluded governorship elections held at the weekend, this victory would never have been possible if the disqualification of its standard bearer in Bayelsa, David Lyon, by a Federal High Court, in Yenagoa, had stood. His disqualification followed a case brought before the court by former minister of state for agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, over rancour during the party primary. It took the upturning of the judgement by a Federal High Court in Abuja before Lyon could stand for the election.

To add to the self-inflicted crisis within the party, the director-general of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Mr. Saliu Lukman, called on Oshiomhole to summon the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party or resign. That was perhaps the last straw that exposed the ills within the party.

This lingering internal wrangling within the APC has instigated even greater turmoil since most of the stakeholders, including governors and zonal party chairmen, have decided to maintain irreconcilable antagonism among themselves. And because the leadership is at loggerheads with itself, it becomes inevitable that the followership will follow suit in the macabre dance that has set governance spinning on its head at all levels.

As a result of the effect of this unfortunate development on the expectations of the people, this newspaper is of the view that lovers of the party have to take urgent measures to restore cohesion within the rank and file in a manner that will restore the confidence of the people in the ability of the ruling party to deliver on its promises and mandate. The disturbing trend within the party is beginning to be a source of distraction for President Muhammadu Buhari who, on a number of occasions, had to deploy time meant for governance proper to initiate moves to calm frayed nerves within the party structure. This, in our view, ought not to be so. It is the duty of the party to serve as a bulwark supporting the policies and programmes of the president.

We recall that the president had to make personal intervention when the party was locked down by altercations as to whether to use direct or indirect method in the conduct of its party primary. It is not unlikely that some elements may even begin to liken this bad blood within the affairs of the party as democracy in action. And that, in our opinion, is tantamount to giving democracy a very putrefying definition.

What is required at this point is for the party’s top hierarchy to return to the path of sanity and justify the confidence the Nigerian electorate had in them that brought the party to power in the first place. We insist that it is dangerous for the party to assume that the electorate are fools and can be taken for granted. Its leaders should learn some lessons from the PDP.

