Boko Haram: Maiduguri Fish Market Loses Business To Other States
The popular Maiduguri Black Smoked Fish Market has become a shadow of itself following loss of business to other states due to the over 10 years Boko Haram insurgency.
Lamenting the loss to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri, the Secretary of the Fish Producers and Marketers Association, Borno State chapter, Muazu Isa said prior to the Boko Haram insurgency, the market used to receive about 230 trucks load of fish, sadly not even a single truck comes in now.
Isa said because of the embargo placed on movement of fish on commercial quantity across the state by the Nigerian Army, and the closure of fishing activities in the Lake Chad Basin due to the Boko Haram activities there, fish dealers deserted Borno to Yola in Adamawa and Hadejia in Jigawa states.
He further said that dried smoked fish finds its way to those two states through Diffa in Niger Republic and Chad through Cameroon.
The secretary however, said that contrary to the belief of the Army that closing of fishing business in Borno has prevented Boko Haram terrorists from using the fish trade to boost their economy, the reverse is the case, as the insurgents can go to the markets in the two other states to trade without being noticed, since the people there don’t have their identity.
