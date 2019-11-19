Fake News: Only Hate Speech Purveyors Should Be Worried – FG

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that only the purveyors of fake news and hate speech need to be worried over the federal government plan to regulate social media.

Alhaji Mohammed who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during a courtesy visit by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) national executive to his office in Abuja said the federal government plan to inject sanity into the social media space, adding that it has nothing to do with gagging journalists or stifling free speech.

The minister said that it was therefore imperative for the NUJ and other professional bodies to guard their turf very jealously and ward off charlatans and purveyors of fake news.

He stressed that the federal government will not unilaterally impose measures aimed at injecting sanity into the social media space. “We will work with stakeholders, including the NUJ, Guild of Editors, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the civil society, online publishers, bloggers, amongst others,” he said.

He said the ministry had already dispatched letters to these stakeholders, adding that a government that has the intention of gagging the media would not engage stakeholders in dialogue on the way forward.

‘’There are many options open to us in regulating social media. There is the use of technology that is unobtrusive. There is legislation. There is the use of regulatory bodies. It is up to the stakeholders to decide the best option. But we have also taken the initiative to meet, very soon, with the platform owners, like Facebook, Whatsapp, Google, Twitter and Instagram, among others, to engage them on the way forward.

‘’The debate on the issue of regulating the social media has been robust. Some have opposed it. Some have supported. This is a healthy debate and we are monitoring the discourse.

But I must say that rushing to reject the plan without bothering to understand what it entails is not helpful, and constitutes panic reaction,’’ he said.

The minister said the federal government is going ahead with its plan to stop, as much as it can, “the anarchists, non-patriots, and purveyors of fake news and hate speeches.”

‘’No responsible government will sit by and allow these purveyors of fake news and hate speech a free reign. That’s why many countries of the world are taking measures to regulate social media. The UK, France, Germany, China, Singapore, South Korea, Kenya, Zambia,’’ he added.

Speaking earlier, the national president, NUJ, Chris Isiguzo stressed that there was no way democracy can be sustained without engaging in the massive enlightenment of the masses.

He said safety implies freedom from danger, adding that in the ‘’newsgathering context, safety implies protection from a range of threats journalists encounter, including arrest, legal action, imprisonment, kidnapping, intimidation, and murder, amongst others.’’

