Germany Commits €18m To Develop African Borders

Federal Republic of Germany has committed 18 million euros to prevent conflicts and promote integration through peaceful, open and prosperous borders across African Union Member states.

The fund which is to be disbursed by the Germany Agency For International Cooperation (GIZ) is part of support for the fourth phase of the African Union Border Programme from 2020-2022.

Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) Cluster Coordinator of GIZ, Ludwig Kirchner announced this in Abuja yesterday, during a workshop on the Regional Review and Planning of the Africa Union Border Programmes in West Africa, hosted by the National Boundary Commission of Nigeria.

According to him, “Despite individual efforts, one can still notice that the major changes facing the African region remains the strengthening of the synergy and coordination between the different stakeholders in the area of border security and the development of border regions. “This is why I want to congratulate you on behalf of all GIZ colleagues present for holding this meeting, which should help strengthen your consultation, your coordination and your joint action efforts.

“It is in this regard, the German Cooperation would like to extend its support to the AU Border Programme at the continental, regional and Member State level, through another 03 years Phase from 2020-2022 amounted to 18 million euros. With this forth phase, the Federal Republic of Germany would like to renew its political commitment to support this very important task of joint management of your common borders in order to promote peace, security and stability as well as the socio-economic development of cross-border areas,” he said.

On his part, the Acting Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surveyor Adamu Adaji commended the German Government for the tremendous supports in the formulation and implementation of the Africa Union Border Programme (AUBP), saying that most African States have been grappling With the determination, demarcation and development of their international boundaries.

“It is against that background that the assistance of the German Government to some of the states have gone a long way towards engendering peace and harmonious coexistence among some of the affected border populations. It is our wish that the German Government will continue to render support to the Programme of the AUBP.”

He noted that with the support of the German Government, a total of twenty standard primary pillars and eighty-eight intermediates boundary pillars have been constructed on the boundary, adding that the GIZ also contributed the sum of 3 million euros to the Trust Fund Account for the Demarcation of Nigeria-Cameroon International Boundary domiciled with the United Nations in New York.