NEWS
Gov Fintiri Mourns Pariya, Mahmud
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has described as great lost, the death of Njidda Pariya and former chief protocol officer to Adamawa State Government House, Ahmed Mahmud.
Pariya, was Personal Assistant to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and presidential candidate date of PDP in 2019 polls.
Solomon Kumangar, Director-General, Media and Communications, said their death came to the governor as a rude shock.
“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Njidda Pariya, the personal assistant to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who just passed on.
”The governor considers late Njidda Pariya as an illustrious son whose death is a great loss to the state and the country at large.
“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri equally extends sincere condolences to the family of late Ahmad Mahmud, another illustrious son of Adamawa State who passed on early Monday, November 18, 2019 in Abuja.
”Finally, the governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, their families and close associates and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.
MOST READ
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
Lagos Assembly Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Enforcement Of Sanitation Law
150 Lagosians To Benefit From Free Surgeries
Rotary Club Mulls Healthcare Centres In Osun
RULAAC Intensifies Enlightenment On Police, Citizens Relationship
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
MOST POPULAR
-
Others11 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
AFRICA11 hours ago
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
$801.5m Malabu Oil Bribe: EFCC Moves For Adoke’s Extradition
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Tells Bello, Lyon To Be Magnanimous In Victory
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
N1bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Ex–Minister’s Assets
-
CRIME14 hours ago
I Saw My Son’s Head With His Alleged Killers, Dad Tells Court