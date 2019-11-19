Gov Fintiri Mourns Pariya, Mahmud

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has described as great lost, the death of Njidda Pariya and former chief protocol officer to Adamawa State Government House, Ahmed Mahmud.

Pariya, was Personal Assistant to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and presidential candidate date of PDP in 2019 polls.

Solomon Kumangar, Director-General, Media and Communications, said their death came to the governor as a rude shock.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Njidda Pariya, the personal assistant to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who just passed on.

”The governor considers late Njidda Pariya as an illustrious son whose death is a great loss to the state and the country at large.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri equally extends sincere condolences to the family of late Ahmad Mahmud, another illustrious son of Adamawa State who passed on early Monday, November 18, 2019 in Abuja.

”Finally, the governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, their families and close associates and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

