Group Calls For Integration Of SRH In School Curriculum

AVAC Fellow, Global Advocacy for HIV Prevention (NHVMAS), has urged federal government to consider integrating comprehensive Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) education in school curriculum.

The programme Manager, AVAC Fellow Global Advocacy for HIV prevention, Mr David Ita made the call in Abuja, during a media roundtable discussion on Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health and Age of Consent.

Speaking at an event which was put together by NHVMAS and GADO Agency LTD Nigeria, with support from AVAC 2019 Fellowship, Ita insisted that the bulging youth population is a time bomb to the national economy if actions is not taken to address the sexual reproductive health and HIV prevention needs.

He said there is a global concerned on the bulging youth young population which is a time bomb for Africa and Nigeria in particular, saying that if actions are not taken to address the SRH and HIV prevention needs, it can yield a demographic dividend of a growing Nation like Nigeria.

“We ask for the review of the curriculum for the integration of comprehensive Sexual reproductive Health Education in the school curriculum and demand for age of access to be reduced to 14 years for both the SRH and HIV testing services and reduction in age of access should not be limited to HIV counseling and testing services only”

” The national policy on adolescent health that is currently being revised and it provides opportunity to address the age of access for adolescents. We demand for the age of access to be reduced to 14 years. Reduction in age of access should not be limited to HIV counseling and testing service only.

“We call for the reviewed curriculum to also include contraceptives education, safe abortion,post abortion services and innovations in HIV prevention,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

