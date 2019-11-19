I Saw My Son’s Head With His Alleged Killers, Dad Tells Court

The father of a 13-year-old boy allegedly killed by two brothers in Lagos, Kayode Makinde yesterday told the state high court sitting in Igbosere that he saw one of the two suspected killers holding his sons head.

Makinde, who is a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the defendant, Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji, claimed that the defendant cut the deceased, Joseph Makinde’s head from the body and was holding it when he got to the police station.

The Lagos state government had on October 10, 2019 arraigned the two brothers before the court, for allegedly killing a teenage boy by cutting off his head for the purpose of selling it, at a sum of N200,000.

The duo who reside at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The witness, an artisan, said that one of the defendants was holding his son’s head while the other was holding the remaining parts of the body. Makinde who was testifying while being led in evidence by the Lagos State prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, said that the defendants live in the same area with them at Sapati town in Ibeju- Lekki area of the state.

He told Justice Adedoye Akintoye that the defendants are of the same mother but different father’s.

Makinde said that one of his neighbour’s simply known as Femi, had sent the deceased on an errand to the next street at Sapati town to help him withdraw money from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) when he was killed.

The witness said that his son who never stayed out late, had left the house at 6:30 p.m for the ATM and after waiting endlessly for him to return, he reported the matter at Elemoro Police station at Ibeju- Lekki.

He said that the policemen on duty told him to come back to the police station after 24 hours. Makinde said,” On the next day, I returned to the police station and the police took me to where a police patrol van was parked and showed me the booth of the van and said that I should look in the back, and immediately, I saw the dead body of my son, the first defendant was holding his head while the second one was holding the body.”

“The police arrested Femi who sent my son on an errand to the ATM, they took the defendants to Panti and at Panti, I was asked what happened and I narrated what had happened to them and they told me they were working on it.”

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr Babtunde Sunmonu, had told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on November 27, 2018, at 8. 30p.m, at an uncompleted building in Sapati town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the defendants cornered one Joseph Makinde, who was sent on errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into an uncompleted building and killed him.

He said the defendants, however, cut off the head of the victim to sell at a price of N200,000.

The offences according to the prosecution contravened Sections 222 (1) (a) and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

