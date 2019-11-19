Imo Records Highest Cyber Crime In S/East

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday disclosed that Imo State has recorded the highest number of cybercrimes in the entire South-East geo-political region.

Regional Commander of the EFCC in the South East, Usman Iman made the disclosure at the 16th Anti-Corruption Situation Room(ACSR) organized by HEDA Resource Center in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation and among others.

Iman, who expressed dismay over the increasing rate of cyber-crimes in Imo State, said that the rate of the crime in the state was really disturbing, adding that the unofficial statistics he got about the state was really disturbing.

‘ Imo definitely must have recorded the highest cybercrime cases in the South -East zone. The rate of cybercrime cases in Imo is really disturbing honesty. I was talking with an Imolite who gave me an unofficial statistic that is disturbing. He told me that among five youths of the state, that about three or four are involved in cybercrime”.

“This is really disturbing. We did some major raids. Even the last raid we brought in 31 persons. After the initial forensic analyses of items recorded, about 27 we’re indicted and being prosecuted’’.

It is disturbing honesty”, he stated.

He called on the government, stakeholders, religious organizations to join them in the campaign that would stop the ugly situation, adding that they cannot afford to continue convicting the youths of such crimes.

“ We need to find out other ways of doing a massive campaign to slow down the trend because it is also giving us bad names within the comity of nations. You see a young man buying a royal bed for N800, 000, buying cars. We need to tell our youths that they need to work hard, they need to go to school” he stated.

Also speaking, the convener of the programme, Mr Suraj Olanrewaju explained that they organized the meeting to fashion out ways of ensuring that that government’s social intervention programmes get to the people.

He said that if security votes are judiciously used that we would not experience insecurity at the federal, state and local government levels.

Olarewaju expressed dismay that the culprits have now moved to social intervention programmes, anchor borrower’s money for farmers and among others.

