Inflation Rises Further To 11.61%

The rate at which cost of goods and services rise in Nigeria rose to the highest level in 17 months further shortening the possibility of a rate cut by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Inflation rose at a faster rate in October to 11.61 per cent.

Inflation figures which had dropped to 11.02 per cent in August this year had begun to rise in September but rose much sharply last month. The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation rose by 11.61 percent in October 2019 which is 0.36 percentage points higher than the 11.24 per cent recorded in September 2019.

Analyst at FXTM, Lukman Otunuga commenting on the rising inflation noted that any remaining hopes over the Central Bank of Nigeria cutting interest rates in the near term have been quashed by signs of rising inflationary pressures.

Noting that the inflation rate jumped to a 17-month high at 11.61 per cent in October, from the 11.24 per cent seen in September due to rising food prices, he said “the CBN is unlikely to cut interest rates from 13.5 per cent this month due to the uptick in inflation and this sentiment is likely to roll over into 2020.

“Although one of the central bank’s objectives is to achieve price stability, an interest rate cut has the potential to stimulate consumption which accounts for roughly 80 per cent of GDP. Given how the Federal Reserve has signalled a pause on further rate cuts, this may complicate the CBN’s efforts to ease monetary policy in 2020.’’

According to the CPI report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), headline index on month on month basis increased by 1.07 percent in October 2019, or 0.03 percentage points higher than the 1.04 per cent recorded in September 2019.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending October 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.30 percent, showing 0.03 percentage point increase from 11.27 percent recorded in September 2019. The urban inflation rate stood at 12.20 percent (year-on-year) in October 2019 from 11.78 percent recorded in September 2019, while the rural inflation rate was recorded at 11.07 percent in October 2019 from 10.77 percent in September 2019.

On a year on year basis, the composite food index rose by 14.09 percent in October 2019 compared to 13.51 percent in September 2019. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Meat, Oils and fats, Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Fish and Vegetables. On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.33 percent in October 2019, up by 0.03 percentage points from 1.30 percent recorded in September 2019.

The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the 12-month period ending October 2019 over the previous twelve-month average was 13.54 percent, equivalent to 0.07 percentage points higher than the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2019 (13.47 percent).

Analysts at Cordros Securities commenting on the latest inflation figures noted that on the heels of the sustained pressure from the food basket, consumer prices in October printed 11.61 per cent, year on year, the highest since May 2018 — representing 28bps and 36bps higher than our estimate and prior month respectively.

According to the analysts, “To start with, despite the full-blown harvest season in October, food inflation surged by 58bps to 14.09 per cent, the highest since April 2018, as the impact of all land borders closure continued to take a toll on food prices. Against the surprised uptick recorded in the prior month, core inflation tapered by 7bps to 8.88 per cent, on account of the subdued energy prices. For clarity, energy inflation dipped by 42bps from a year ago. Meanwhile, food inflation widened by 3bps to 1.33 per cent month on month, while core inflation dipped significantly by 15bps to 0.74 per cent.

“Given the recent decision to extend border closure till early next year, together with the festive induced demand, we expect food inflation to widened in November. That said, despite CBN’s hard stance on the currency and muted energy pressure, we expect core inflation to increase marginally, given the low base from the corresponding period in the prior year. Overall, we now expect headline inflation to sustain its upward trajectory.”

Last month, all items inflation rate, on year on year basis was highest in Kebbi with 15.20 per cent, Bauchi (13.97 per cent) and Ondo (13.74 per cent), while Kwara (9.69 per cent), Katsina (9.29 per cent) and Bayelsa (9.07 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in headline year on year inflation rate.

On month on month basis however, October 2019 All items inflation rate was highest in Benue (2.20 per cent), Bauchi (1.87 per cent) and Cross River (1.80 per cent). Anambra recorded the slowest rise at 0.28 per cent, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi saw decline in the headline month on month index by -0.13 per cent and -0.35 per cent respectively.

