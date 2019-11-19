POLITICS
Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission to be wary of certain ‘’cash and carry” election observers who sought financial inducement in the performance of their duty.
The party opined that such corrupt elements in the just concluded gubernatorial polls decided to victimise the party by calling for the cancellation of the polls because it refused to dance to their tunes.
This was made known on Tuesday by the spokesperson and DG Media and Publicity GYB/CEDO 2019 Campaign council Mr Kingsley Fanwo while reacting to news from some angles credited to some observer group calling for the cancellation of the polls owing to irregularities
Mr Fanwo noted that it was out of place to adopt a general evaluation of events with reported incidences of violence in some areas.
He asserted that some observers Instead of going to the field to monitor the exercise thronged the houses of candidates for logistics to give a favourable report of the elections.
The party spokesperson affirmed that as a government they were not bothered by the damning reports given by these observers even when the exercise was still ongoing because we knew from the onset that they were cash and carry observers.
He opined that true and genuine observation of elections was geared towards pointing areas where electoral umpire or security agents needed to improve in future elections
He pointed out that the unfortunate situation in Kogi saw observers crying more than the bereaved by calling for total cancellation of the elections when the process had not been completed.
Mr Fanwo opined that this so-called cash and carry observers should hide their faces in shame now that the truth was in the open that they opted for the highest bidder during Kogi election
MOST READ
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
Lagos Assembly Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Enforcement Of Sanitation Law
150 Lagosians To Benefit From Free Surgeries
Rotary Club Mulls Healthcare Centres In Osun
RULAAC Intensifies Enlightenment On Police, Citizens Relationship
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
MOST POPULAR
-
Others11 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
AFRICA11 hours ago
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
$801.5m Malabu Oil Bribe: EFCC Moves For Adoke’s Extradition
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Tells Bello, Lyon To Be Magnanimous In Victory
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
N1bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Ex–Minister’s Assets
-
CRIME14 hours ago
I Saw My Son’s Head With His Alleged Killers, Dad Tells Court