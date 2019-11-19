Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers       

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission to be wary of certain ‘’cash and carry” election observers who sought financial inducement in the performance of their duty.

The party opined that such corrupt elements in the just concluded gubernatorial polls decided to victimise the party by calling for the cancellation of the polls because it refused to dance to their tunes.

This was made known on Tuesday by the spokesperson and DG Media and Publicity GYB/CEDO 2019 Campaign council Mr Kingsley Fanwo while reacting to news from some angles credited to some observer group calling for the cancellation of the polls owing to irregularities

Mr Fanwo noted that it was out of place to adopt a general evaluation of events with reported incidences of violence in some areas.

He asserted that some observers Instead of going to the field to monitor the exercise thronged the houses of candidates for logistics to give a favourable report of the elections.

The party spokesperson affirmed that as a government they were not bothered by the damning reports given by these observers even when the exercise was still ongoing because we knew from the onset that they were cash and carry observers.

He opined that true and genuine observation of elections was geared towards pointing areas where electoral umpire or security agents needed to improve in future elections

He pointed out that the unfortunate situation in Kogi saw observers crying more than the bereaved by calling for total cancellation of the elections when the process had not been completed.

Mr Fanwo opined that this so-called cash and carry observers should hide their faces in shame now that the truth was in the open that they opted for the highest bidder during Kogi election

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

