NEWS
Kogi/Bayelsa Elections: Gombe Gov Congratulates Bello, Lyon
Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Bayelsa State governor-elect, Chief David Lyon over their victories at the just concluded governorship polls in their states.
According to Yahaya, the victories of the duo is true reflections of the wishes of the people and confirmation of their love and appreciation of the ideologies and policies of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda.
In a statement by his senior special assistance on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor expressed confidence in the ability of the two governors to justify the trust, support and confidence reposed in them by the electorate in their respective states.
The Gombe State governor who served as a member of the APC National Campaign Council for Kogi State governorship election, said, “I congratulate my dear brother and friend, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on his well deserved re-election and I believe that the second term mandate is another opportunity to consolidate on his drive towards moving Kogi State to the next level.
“ I also wish to congratulate our flag bearer in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon on the overwhelming and historic victory. By voting APC candidate, the people of Bayelsa have made the right decision that will see them join the league of progressives states.”
