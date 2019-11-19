POLITICS
Kogi Election: PWDs Urges INEC To Improve On Electoral Inclusiveness
People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to put more efforts towards ensuring that they are completely included in Nigeria’s Political and Electoral Processes.
The Executive Director of the Inclusive Friends as well as the Coordinator of the Access Nigeria Campaign, Miss Grace Jerry at a press conference, on the outcome of the 2019 off-cycle Kogi Governorship Election, yesterday in Abuja also called on the electoral body to relocate inaccessible polling units and create new ones that are accessible and safe to voters with disabilities.
While commending INECs efforts towards improving its priority voting policy as well as implementing voting accommodations, Miss Jerry decried that poll officers have continually frustrated the process by consistently failing to understand the significance of inclusion or take actions that promote the participation of all groups during elections.
“IFA commends INEC for its commitment and engagement on these topics, but we at IFA are disheartened by the lack of prioritization given to voting materials for voters with disabilities as evidenced by the deployment of the Braille Ballot Guides to only 35 percent of the polling units during the Kogi State Governorship Elections. It is evident that Nigerians with Disabilities want to participate in the electoral and political processes of Nigeria as indicated by their participation as both voters and observers during the Kogi governorship elections, but however, accessibility challenges, stigmas and stereotypes continue to persist and undermine PWDs abilities to participate in electoral and political activities.
“The violence exhibited in yesterday’s election affected voters with disabilities and PWD observers are most vulnerable in these kinds of situations. IFA calls on all stakeholders to do better in ensuring peaceful and safe elections to the benefit of Nigerians with disabilities and all voters before, during and after Election Day”, she said.
The Access Nigeria: Disability Votes Matter Campaign is a disability rights movements led by and for Nigeria’s 28.5 million PWDs with the goal to increase the participation of PWDs in Nigeria’s political and electoral processes.
