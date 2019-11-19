Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison

Justice Adenike Coker of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Tuesday order that a dismissed police inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services pending his trial for murder.

The Lagos State government arraigned the alleged killer cop before the court for the murder of a 35-year-old man, Kolade at a Johnson viewing center.

According to the prosecution, Olalekan, a dismissed police inspector working with Special Anti-Cultism Squad, committed the offence at 5.10 pm on March 31 at Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yhaqub Oshoala also informed the court that the former police officer unlawfully killed Johnson by shooting him with a AK47 rifle in the lower abdomen.

He maintained that the offence violated Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Olalekan, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of murder.

Following his plea, Oshoala requested that the defendant, who has been incarcerated at the Ikoyi correctional facility, since his arrest, continue to be remanded at the facility.

He said, “We ask that the defendant continue to be detained in prison custody before the trial date.

“Our witnesses are available and we are ready to open our case,” Oshoala told the court.

In her ruling, Justice Coker agreed with the prosecutor’s application and also directed the defence counsel, Ike Ezekwen to explain to his client that he has the option of entering into a plea bargain agreement with the state before the commencement of trial.

She then adjourned the case to January 15, 2020 for trial.

