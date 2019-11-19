Legal Activist Says Implementation Of Child Rights Act Less Than 20%

Despite the fact that one in four girls and 10 per cent of boys reported to have suffered sexual violence in Nigeria, implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003, is less than 20 per cent, says Human Rights Activist, James Ibor.

According to a report on Violence Against Children in Nigeria by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), six out of 10 children experience violence.

Also, one in four girls and 10 per cent of boys have suffered sexual violence. Of the children who reported violence, less than five out of 100 receive support.

Despite these alarming statistics, Ibor said it is sad that the implementation of laws to protect women and girls is still poor.

Ibor said, “We have positive legislation that support the protection of women and children. For instance, we have the Violence Against Person Prohibition Act (VAPP) Act in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, but the implementation is less than five per cent because we still have cases of violence being reported but little or nothing is done about them.

“We have the Convention on Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) that was frustrated at the National Assembly because men feel it is their rights to acquire women and batter/devalue them when they like.”

Ibor however pleaded with the government to create the enabling environment for the laws that protect women and girls to thrive. He also urged the media to give the issue the right angle so that policy makers and stakeholders can see reasons to end the evil called violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

In the same vein, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Sunbo Odebode said there is need to sensitize the public on the need to end violence against women and girls.

Odebode said the discrimination and stigmatization of survival of violence must stop, adding that people must come to the realization that they should not keep quiet because keeping quiet will make the perpetrators to continue.

She urged the government to create an enabling environment so that the laws already in place are implemented and acted upon.

Speaking on what international donors are doing to tackle the issue of violence against women and girls in Nigeria, Odebode said the United Nations and the European Union (EU) have partnered to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls and all harmful practices in support of the 2030 agenda on Sustainable Development.

She said the EU-UN doled out $40million to support the spotlight initiative for four years in six states in Nigeria, adding that Adamawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Lagos, Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were chosen due to the burden of violence against women and girls reported from these states.

To achieve the goals of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the child protection Specialist said six comprehensive approaches were developed and they are legislation and policy framework, institution capacity building, prevention and social norms, delivery of quality services by health professionals, data availability and capacities and supporting the woman movement.

Looking at the six pillars, she said they are interrelated and when it is holistically tackled, the target of ending violence against women and girls would be achieved.

“So the idea is to attack it from different directions so that it can have a direct impact. We need to create sensitization in the mind of people and the society at large and also to disabuse the mind of people against discrimination and stigmatization.

“We need to create the awareness because people need to speak out. The empowerment of people to know that when they see something and they should speak. People must come to the realization that they need to know the fact that they should not keep quiet because keeping quite will make the perpetrators to continue. The culture of silence must be broken,” she added.

