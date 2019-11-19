Masari Inaugurates 17 New Commissioners

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari yesterday inaugurated 17 additional members of the state executive council and four new permanent secretaries.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Peoples Square opposite Gen. Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina, the governor tasked the commissioners on dedication, loyalty, commitment, high sense of duty, self discipline and good financial management and budgetary discipline.

“Be informed also that your performance and application of appropriate sanction for non-performance would be closely monitored in order to ensure delivery of good governance and application of appropriate sanction for non-performance, dereliction of duty or abuse of office.

“You must take note also, that the general financial situation of the state and the country at large calls for moderation and judicious use of resources. The NEXT Level journey is critical and also crucial to the state government as well as to our great party, the APC,” he said.

Masari emphasised that in as much as the commissioners were carefully selected and they share common aspirations and common destiny, much was expected from them and they should embrace the culture of operating within the boundaries of extant regulations, reason and moderation.

He added that the present administration during its first term undertook giant strides to improve the welfare of its people, so it would consolidate on the gains so far achieved in impacting positively on the citizens’ socio-economic well-being as enunciated under its restoration agenda.

The governor said with the state government’s 2020 budget proposal due for presentation to the state house of assembly in a few days time for deliberation, consideration and subsequent passage, “the state government is poised to begin the Next Level journey with full force.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

