NEWS
Masari Inaugurates 17 New Commissioners
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari yesterday inaugurated 17 additional members of the state executive council and four new permanent secretaries.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Peoples Square opposite Gen. Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina, the governor tasked the commissioners on dedication, loyalty, commitment, high sense of duty, self discipline and good financial management and budgetary discipline.
“Be informed also that your performance and application of appropriate sanction for non-performance would be closely monitored in order to ensure delivery of good governance and application of appropriate sanction for non-performance, dereliction of duty or abuse of office.
“You must take note also, that the general financial situation of the state and the country at large calls for moderation and judicious use of resources. The NEXT Level journey is critical and also crucial to the state government as well as to our great party, the APC,” he said.
Masari emphasised that in as much as the commissioners were carefully selected and they share common aspirations and common destiny, much was expected from them and they should embrace the culture of operating within the boundaries of extant regulations, reason and moderation.
He added that the present administration during its first term undertook giant strides to improve the welfare of its people, so it would consolidate on the gains so far achieved in impacting positively on the citizens’ socio-economic well-being as enunciated under its restoration agenda.
The governor said with the state government’s 2020 budget proposal due for presentation to the state house of assembly in a few days time for deliberation, consideration and subsequent passage, “the state government is poised to begin the Next Level journey with full force.”
MOST READ
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
179 Anambra Town Unions Receive Bakery Training In Abuja
Bayelsa Guber: Provide Details Of Polling Units Where Elections Were Disrupted, INEC Charged
Kogi Election: PWDs Urges INEC To Improve On Electoral Inclusiveness
Bayelsa Guber: SING Nigeria Commends INEC, Calls For Reform In Nigeria’s Electoral Laws
I Prefer To Concede First And Win – Rohr
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
COLUMNS4 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
Others2 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
CRIME16 hours ago
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Court Remands Father In Correctional Centre For Defiling 9-year-old Daughter
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical